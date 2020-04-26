It looks like the Dolphins signed Sports Illustrated's "Prospect X"

mfish41
It is what it is
It looks like the Dolphins are signing Matt Cole out of McKendree University
Here is the article with his background info and confirmation the Dolphins are signing him:
Interesting signing by them, sounds like he may be a future returner for us.
Who Is Prospect X? The Search for the NFL Draft’s Deepest Sleeper
We once again set out to find the draft’s deepest sleeper prospect. We’ve identified him, but for the sake of interested teams, we’ll do our best to conceal his identity. For now, he is simply Prospect X.
www.si.com
Interesting signing by them, sounds like he may be a future returner for us.