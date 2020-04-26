It looks like the Dolphins signed Sports Illustrated's "Prospect X"

It looks like the Dolphins are signing Matt Cole out of McKendree University

Here is the article:
www.si.com

Who Is Prospect X? The Search for the NFL Draft’s Deepest Sleeper

We once again set out to find the draft’s deepest sleeper prospect. We’ve identified him, but for the sake of interested teams, we’ll do our best to conceal his identity. For now, he is simply Prospect X.
www.si.com www.si.com

Here is the article with his background info and confirmation the Dolphins are signing him:

Interesting signing by them, sounds like he may be a future returner for us.
 
Hey, why not? Bring him into camp and see if he is ready to compete. Maybe he can carve out a role for himself or at least promote some competition in the Special Teams Unit. Anyway it shakes out, seems like a positive signing with no risk.
 
We signed 2 guys (in regular FA) who were special team only guys, seems very important to Flores.
 
FSU Truth said:
We signed 2 guys (in regular FA) who were special team only guys, seems very important to Flores.
Cole also was an effective receiver. He would make the team as a special teams player, but he also can play receiver.
 
