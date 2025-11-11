It looks like we are getting an offensive lineman back for this week

Finsup81
McDaniel is being sly about who it is, but looks like we are getting Jackson or Daniels back this week. Either way, its a huge upgrade and I'm glad I no longer have to see one of Strange/Borom on the field again this year (hopefully)...most likely Jackson though. Daniels has been a total bust of a free agent signing so far so I'd like him to get some run this year as well:
The Miami Dolphins’ most injury-depleted position could be regaining one of its starters this week. Head coach Mike McDaniel wouldn’t specify which one, but it appears an offensive lineman could be cleared to participate in Wednesday’s practice as the team begins its preparation for the Madrid game against the Washington Commanders. James Daniels, the team’s top free agent addition, played all of three snaps before sustaining a pectoral injury in Miami’s season-opening loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Daniels, the projected starter at right guard, has been replaced by Cole Strange. Jackson, who missed most of camp with a broken toe on his left foot, re-aggravated the injury against the Colts in his return, and got shut down for nine weeks. Jackson, Miami’s starting right tackle, has been training on the field with the assistance of trainers, doing cardio work, and it appears he could be the first person ready to be taken off injured reserve. In other injury news, pass rusher Chop Robinson has one more stage to clear before he exits the NFL’s concussion protocol. Cornerback Rasul Douglas (foot), safety Ashtyn Davis (quadriceps), tight end Julian Hill (ankle), and receiver Dee Eskridge (shoulder) should all be cleared to practice this week. The Dolphins held all four out of Sunday’s 30-13 win over the Buffalo Bills for precautionary reasons.
