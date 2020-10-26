It may seem obvious however.......

NYC#1finsfan said: The Dolphins have to do whatever is within their power to keep #99 away from #1 on Sunday. I just don't like the matchup of Donald vs. Tua's Hip. I really hope that there is a solid gameplan that consists of slowing down the beast that is Aaron Donald otherwise this might be looked back on as an extremely poor decision to start the Franchise vs. the Rams.......Finsup!!! Click to expand...

You'd like to think that's an obvious plan by this entire organization. I'd expect lots of runs and plays out of the shotgun and a fair amount of 2 TE sets.I think it goes without saying double teams and cut-blocks on #99 is a must.Finally, There has to be a strong memo to Tua that we don't need him to be a hero. If the play isn't there get rid of the ball. We need you for the reminder of the season not just one game.