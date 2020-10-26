It may seem obvious however.......

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
3,545
Reaction score
1,349
Age
50
Location
Staten Island, NY
The Dolphins have to do whatever is within their power to keep #99 away from #1 on Sunday. I just don't like the matchup of Donald vs. Tua's Hip. I really hope that there is a solid gameplan that consists of slowing down the beast that is Aaron Donald otherwise this might be looked back on as an extremely poor decision to start the Franchise vs. the Rams.......Finsup!!!
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
15,301
Reaction score
10,705
NYC#1finsfan said:
The Dolphins have to do whatever is within their power to keep #99 away from #1 on Sunday. I just don't like the matchup of Donald vs. Tua's Hip. I really hope that there is a solid gameplan that consists of slowing down the beast that is Aaron Donald otherwise this might be looked back on as an extremely poor decision to start the Franchise vs. the Rams.......Finsup!!!
Click to expand...

You'd like to think that's an obvious plan by this entire organization. I'd expect lots of runs and plays out of the shotgun and a fair amount of 2 TE sets.

I think it goes without saying double teams and cut-blocks on #99 is a must.

Finally, There has to be a strong memo to Tua that we don't need him to be a hero. If the play isn't there get rid of the ball. We need you for the reminder of the season not just one game.
 
TheLaughingGod

TheLaughingGod

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 6, 2018
Messages
265
Reaction score
297
Age
34
Location
The Warp
This is a contact sport. Tua is going to get hit hard eventually. His body will either hold up or it won't.

This notion that you can protect him from hits to his hip( or any other part of his body) every single game from now till the end of eternity is stupid.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,699
Reaction score
2,584
Location
Miami
Tua is going to do his thing on Sunday... 5 TD's all on Jalen Ramsey.

Ok maybe not but I would gladly take a win regardless of stats.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,769
Reaction score
3,093
TheLaughingGod said:
This is a contact sport. Tua is going to get hit hard eventually. His body will either hold up or it won't.

This notion that you can protect him from hits to his hip( or any other part of his body) every single game from now till the end of eternity is stupid.
Click to expand...
so true, he has to play smart but even R Wilson gets the hammer a few times a game
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom