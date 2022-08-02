 It Really IS 'Tua Or Bust' now | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

It Really IS 'Tua Or Bust' now

C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
2,786
Reaction score
3,388
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
Losing that draft pick means that if Tua fails and proves to Not be the guy, Dolphins franchise is Dead And Buried for a half-decade or more.
The ability to get into the top 5 or even Top 10 of the 2023 draft is Gone.

Not only that, but the ability to draft Any 'difference-maker' in the potential draftee's rookie year = Gone.
Need a day 1 starter on the OL?
NOPE.

This situation that Ross stupidly and Arrogantly created has made 2022 season truly
Superbowl Or Bust!
Ross and the NFL have HURT DOLPHIN FANS, EXCLUSIVELY!
WE'RE THE ONES THAT GOT ****ED HERE!!
****!!
 
DolphinDaddy

DolphinDaddy

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 1, 2022
Messages
51
Reaction score
187
Age
27
Location
Alabama
ChitownPhins28 said:
Losing that draft pick means that if Tua fails and proves to Not be the guy, Dolphins franchise is Dead And Buried for a half-decade or more.
The ability to get into the top 5 or even Top 10 of the 2023 draft is Gone.

Not only that, but the ability to draft Any 'difference-maker' in the potential draftee's rookie year = Gone.
Need a day 1 starter on the OL?
NOPE.

This situation that Ross stupidly and Arrogantly created has made 2022 season truly
Superbowl Or Bust!
Ross and the NFL have HURT DOLPHIN FANS, EXCLUSIVELY!
WE'RE THE ONES THAT GOT ****ED HERE!!
****!!
Click to expand...

Some of y’all need to calm down. I understand that it’s not ideal, but realistically that pick should be in the mid to late 20s this season.

We have a legitimate team and Tua will never be a problem on any future teams. He’s proven as much in camp. Call it practice and blah blah, but Tua has proven he can hit the fastest player in the NFL in stride 60+ yards downfield. We will be fine.

This team was lacking blocking and rb. This has been addressed all while adding even more weapons for Tua in the process.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
2,786
Reaction score
3,388
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
2022 could wind up being one piece away, whether it's QB or, more likely, OL.

I think the OL piece is Really going to be necessary. Dolphins are Still Weak at OL.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
5,103
Reaction score
5,926
Sorry, there’s no guarantee that our draft capital was going to be sufficient to make a move for a top QB, anyway. We couldn’t get Burrow, last time I checked.

I’m more disappointed that we’re not going to be add two first rounders at positions of need other than QB.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
2,786
Reaction score
3,388
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
With only a 2nd Rnd pick now in the first 3 rounds, Miami will have next to no good options for acquiring young, Cost-Controlled OL starters. The best we can do is expensive FAs or 'project' draftees.
 
DolphinDaddy

DolphinDaddy

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 1, 2022
Messages
51
Reaction score
187
Age
27
Location
Alabama
ChitownPhins28 said:
With only a 2nd Rnd pick now in the first 3 rounds, Miami will have next to no good options for acquiring young, Cost-Controlled OL starters. The best we can do is expensive FAs or 'project' draftees.
Click to expand...
Ummm… dude we have another first and 2 thirds. Isn’t the third we are losing in the 2024 draft?
 
S

Smith21

Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2008
Messages
2,440
Reaction score
451
Location
Boynton Beach
We have a 1st 2nd and 3rd next year, and lost a 3rd the year after.. which gisecki will fetch us in compensatory pick if we don’t resign him. It just makes all Grier’s moves a little worse
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

TUA TIME
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
17,826
Reaction score
51,393
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
ChitownPhins28 said:
Losing that draft pick means that if Tua fails and proves to Not be the guy, Dolphins franchise is Dead And Buried for a half-decade or more.
The ability to get into the top 5 or even Top 10 of the 2023 draft is Gone.

Not only that, but the ability to draft Any 'difference-maker' in the potential draftee's rookie year = Gone.
Need a day 1 starter on the OL?
NOPE.

This situation that Ross stupidly and Arrogantly created has made 2022 season truly
Superbowl Or Bust!
Ross and the NFL have HURT DOLPHIN FANS, EXCLUSIVELY!
WE'RE THE ONES THAT GOT ****ED HERE!!
****!!
Click to expand...
It already was and is. Tua's going to kill it this year.
 
xSxPxHx

xSxPxHx

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 5, 2007
Messages
2,202
Reaction score
1,250
Location
Los Angeles
ChitownPhins28 said:
Losing that draft pick means that if Tua fails and proves to Not be the guy, Dolphins franchise is Dead And Buried for a half-decade or more.
The ability to get into the top 5 or even Top 10 of the 2023 draft is Gone.

Not only that, but the ability to draft Any 'difference-maker' in the potential draftee's rookie year = Gone.
Need a day 1 starter on the OL?
NOPE.

This situation that Ross stupidly and Arrogantly created has made 2022 season truly
Superbowl Or Bust!
Ross and the NFL have HURT DOLPHIN FANS, EXCLUSIVELY!
WE'RE THE ONES THAT GOT ****ED HERE!!
****!!
Click to expand...
Hey Dude,

Honestly go rub one out. You will feel better.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
4,569
Reaction score
7,820
Age
30
Location
Florida
I don't think it means that at all. QB a starting to move around like NBA players, not to mention you don't have to pick top 5 to get a great QB. Next year looks fairly strong at the position and I doubt we would be unable to move up into the teens at worst depending where the pick we have lands.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom