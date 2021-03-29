It seems like the latest mock drafts have the "draft experts" stuttering.

I am just generating a discussion here that at the end of the day will turn into disagreements by the masses.

Some experts now have Atlanta drafting Sewell, and some experts have us drafting Waddle at 6.

There are some experts that have Atlanta drafting Pitts. Others believe that the bengals might end up drafting a WR.

And no matter how you look at this it appears most of everyone recognizes that we need an offensive playmaker. It seems

that our recent trade ended up having people backpedal as usual. At the end of the day the players with the highest skill

ceilings are not other than Sewell, and Pitts. And there is a possibility that both may be come before we even get to draft.



The chances of Miami drafting a receiver in the first round based on history alone are pretty low. In the last 2 decades we used the pick twice on a WR in the first round.

Miami also in my mind give me the impression that they seem to want to invest in the wide receivers they drafted.

So the biggest question that I have for the brothers in this group, what pick would disappoint you the most? Would picking

Waddle over Chase disappoint you? Would picking anyone but Pitts disappoint you if he happens to be there?