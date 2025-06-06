It was the un-coachable Dolphins Defense not Fangio..........

AZFINSFANFORLIFE
He just would never wear the designer sunglasses and capris to make the players feel comfortable around himI can’t disagree with that. Fangio was more old school, discipline and accountability count for something, and his results everywhere except Miami speak for themselves.
Was he a square peg in a round hole in McD’s pink and fluffy Miami? Probably
Yeah, there was nothing accidental about the Fangio hire. McDaniel was familiar with him and the style he brought. It's clear to me that 1) Vic's heart was elsewhere and 2) we had too many turds in the locker room. Too bad, but I'm more than content with Weaver as long as he stays here.It’s a McDaniel fault lol
Vic was head coach of defense. It’s on the players and him. I can blame McDaniel for a lot but not this.
He wanted to bring in Vic in. He knew Vic was good d coach. That was smart hire at time.
Where it falls apart is on Vic and d players.
Vic never wanted to be here. Didn’t bother making connections with players or staff.
Players saw that too.
Then you have guys like holland Ramsey X who don’t have the best reputation for being team guys.
Vic sets the culture with the defense.
If you don’t like McDaniel I got no problem with that He had issues But don’t blame him for this.
Agree with the first part...not the last part. If your players are creating your culture, you don't have leadership in the coaching ranks.I think Vic wanted to be here… until he didn’t.
What I mean is, he came in and saw a bunch of lackadaisical, unmotivated, and spoiled children who cared more about money and fame than they did about winning. Even a legendary DC like Fangio couldn’t fix the culture. Why? Because PLAYERS create the culture… not the coaches.
So Fangio isn't a leader?Agree with the first part...not the last part. If your players are creating your culture, you don't have leadership in the coaching ranks.
I usually agree with you but I am doing to disagree. He took for ever to sign the contract. He only signed after the Eagles cardinals tampering issue happened. He basically was like. Why not Highest paid d cord in league. Nice golfing weather. And he couldn’t get back to Philly .I think Vic wanted to be here… until he didn’t.
What I mean is, he came in and saw a bunch of lackadaisical, unmotivated, and spoiled children who cared more about money and fame than they did about winning. Even a legendary DC like Fangio couldn’t fix the culture. Why? Because PLAYERS create the culture… not the coaches.
Considering he was giving 75% effort, I thought he did OK with Miami. Other than the meltdown in the Titans game, you couldn't *really* blame the defense for the teams overall shortcomings.Weaver did much better than Fangio, and Weaver had less. The Eagles were loaded with talent and Fangio was still just ok. Fangio simply wasn’t good coach with Miami.
That titans meltdown ugh. I realize we had backup safety’s in there but did fangio blitz once? It was awfulConsidering he was giving 75% effort, I thought he did OK with Miami. Other than the meltdown in the Titans game, you couldn't *really* blame the defense for the teams overall shortcomings.