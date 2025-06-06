 It was the un-coachable Dolphins Defense not Fangio.......... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

It was the un-coachable Dolphins Defense not Fangio..........

I can’t disagree with that. Fangio was more old school, discipline and accountability count for something, and his results everywhere except Miami speak for themselves.
Was he a square peg in a round hole in McD’s pink and fluffy Miami? Probably
 
Neptune said:
I can’t disagree with that. Fangio was more old school, discipline and accountability count for something, and his results everywhere except Miami speak for themselves.
Was he a square peg in a round hole in McD’s pink and fluffy Miami? Probably
He just would never wear the designer sunglasses and capris to make the players feel comfortable around him
 
It’s a McDaniel fault lol
Vic was head coach of defense. It’s on the players and him. I can blame McDaniel for a lot but not this.

He wanted to bring in Vic in. He knew Vic was good d coach. That was smart hire at time.

Where it falls apart is on Vic and d players.

Vic never wanted to be here. Didn’t bother making connections with players or staff.

Players saw that too.

Then you have guys like holland Ramsey X who don’t have the best reputation for being team guys.

Vic sets the culture with the defense.

If you don’t like McDaniel I got no problem with that He had issues But don’t blame him for this.
 
Look where all those players who complained about Fangio are now. They ain't in Miami, they gone. Can't coach players, who don't want to be coached.

Peering Looking GIF by MOODMAN
 
Yeah, there was nothing accidental about the Fangio hire. McDaniel was familiar with him and the style he brought. It's clear to me that 1) Vic's heart was elsewhere and 2) we had too many turds in the locker room. Too bad, but I'm more than content with Weaver as long as he stays here.
 
I think Vic wanted to be here… until he didn’t.

What I mean is, he came in and saw a bunch of lackadaisical, unmotivated, and spoiled children who cared more about money and fame than they did about winning. Even a legendary DC like Fangio couldn’t fix the culture. Why? Because PLAYERS create the culture… not the coaches.
 
danmarino7051 said:
I think Vic wanted to be here… until he didn’t.

What I mean is, he came in and saw a bunch of lackadaisical, unmotivated, and spoiled children who cared more about money and fame than they did about winning. Even a legendary DC like Fangio couldn’t fix the culture. Why? Because PLAYERS create the culture… not the coaches.
Agree with the first part...not the last part. If your players are creating your culture, you don't have leadership in the coaching ranks.
 
So Fangio isn't a leader?

This isn't pop warner or NCAA football. These are grown men with millions of dollars. They do what they want.
 
I usually agree with you but I am doing to disagree. He took for ever to sign the contract. He only signed after the Eagles cardinals tampering issue happened. He basically was like. Why not Highest paid d cord in league. Nice golfing weather. And he couldn’t get back to Philly .

I do agree though players especially in secondary where a problem
 
I agree with this. If he wanted to be here he would have made it work, it really is that simple. He would have tried harder.

I think it was made apparent to him very early on that the Eagles job would be his the following season and he checked out. He's going to be grumpy either way, but if he doesn't care, then its going to be an unbearable situation for EVERYONE.
 
Considering he was giving 75% effort, I thought he did OK with Miami. Other than the meltdown in the Titans game, you couldn't *really* blame the defense for the teams overall shortcomings.
 
That titans meltdown ugh. I realize we had backup safety’s in there but did fangio blitz once? It was awful
 
