Its a bad year to need a WR or DE in free agency....

Thankfully we don't.



However we have a DE and WR with a combined $22M in guaranteed salary that i'd love to make someone else's problem.



Emmanuel Ogbah's $15M salary is guaranteed this year as is Cedrick Wilson's $7M salary.



EO was overpaid out of desperation but he can certainly help a bad defense improve, like he did for us. Solid all-around DE with a knack for knocking down passes at the LOS. In a perfect world a defensive needy team like Chicago or Houston (there's a strong chance Will Anderson doesn't end up on either of these teams) steps up with an offer of (anything at all) and we can unload that salary.



The top FA options for Chicago and Houston are:



Robert Quinn - Bears re-union? No

Brandon Graham - A cash grab post Super Bowl/Pre Retirement? Maybe but both teams shouldn't have interest.

Yannick Ngakoue - Remember him?

Jadeovon Clowney - Texans re-union? No. A bad team wasting money on him? Been done.



That said, its doubtful anyone would give us anything for the honor of paying this Ogbah $15M for one season (although Chris Grier thought it was a good move so maybe someone else might?) before most likely cutting him.



Basically everything I said about Ogbah applies to Cedrick Wilson's situation, only for about half the cap hit. Both servicable players who I don't mind being on the roster. Certainly harder to find better depth than Emmanuel Ogbah but something has to give here for us to improve some weaknesses.



Jakobi Meyers, Nelgon Agholor and JuJu Smith-Schuster headline this years amazing class of FA WR's.



These are our current picks over the next two years.....



51.

77.

84.

178.

240.



2024 picks:

1st

2nd

5th

6th

7th



Using the Bears as an example, they have:



1.

53.

64.

103.

134.

137.

159.

210.



I'd swap 51 and 84 for 53 and 103, as well as give them a 2024 5th for 6th swap.



Near inconsequential value for us to give up but a little something for them to feel better about gaining draft capitol and a servicable DE.



Texans, Giants, Falcons could have an interest in making a deal for Cedrick Wilson, as well as a reunion with Dak and the Cowboys, although they'd have to clean up their cap situation first.



In a perfect world we'd take table scraps for both but its more likely we'd have to give up table scraps (or a bit more) to unload them so I am just wondering if I am the only one thinking about how to create $22M in much needed cap space by possibly doing something as simple as picking 103 instead of 84 and letting the Bears pick two picks earlier in the second round. The DL needy Seahawks would be picking between us, at 52, for reference. Who knows, maybe the Seahawks catch wind and offer to just swap 52 for 51 for Ogbah.



In closing I'll add, I'd be open to paying a portion of both players salaries as well if it then means we'd be on the plus side of the compensation package. There should be a good situation for both players to find themselves with in 2023 other than the Miami Dolphins, however if both players are on the roster come 2023, I'll root hard for them. They provide something, unlike a guy like Jerome Baker.



From a sheer playing time standpoint as well, both players should want to be somewhere else, so if they can help facilitate something, we can open the door to filling holes in FA ourselves.