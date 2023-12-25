It's A Christmas Miracle

BSQ
This was a great victory over an excellent Dallas Cowboy team. To see Tua notch a come from behind drive and win the game as the clock runs out was just the greatest feeling in the world. It was a major nail biter right until Sander's final kick went through the uprights!! This is the exact game the Dolphin's always lose, but not tonight!!
I was worried that I was losing my Christmas spirit. I got it back baby!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Merry Christmas to all my brothers and sisters on this most wonderful of nights!! I'm gonna enjoy this one for a couple of days, it was a biggy!!!! The biggest Dolphin win this century!!! I'm gonna smile till my face hurts!!!
