 It's A Christmas Miracle | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

It's A Christmas Miracle

BSQ

BSQ

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
5,110
Reaction score
5,048
Location
Dania Beach, FL.
This was a great victory over an excellent Dallas Cowboy team. To see Tua notch a come from behind drive and win the game as the clock runs out was just the greatest feeling in the world. It was a major nail biter right until Sander's final kick went through the uprights!! This is the exact game the Dolphin's always lose, but not tonight!!
I was worried that I was losing my Christmas spirit. I got it back baby!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Merry Christmas to all my brothers and sisters on this most wonderful of nights!! I'm gonna enjoy this one for a couple of days, it was a biggy!!!! The biggest Dolphin win this century!!! I'm gonna smile till my face hurts!!!
 
My 84 year old Mom was watching me intently as the clock ticked down as I grimaced in anguish . She glanced over at me right before Sanders lofted the kick into the evening sky, winked, and shouted out "It's good!!!!!" before it even left his foot. Through the uprights and into the playoffs!!!! Then she double pistoled me, grabbed my beer and chugged it. WTF???? So glad she raised me right, what a fun ride home from Christmas Eve dinner! Total badass Momma!!!!
 
This was a great win from all involved, including coaching, game management and clock management. Special Teams was ON tonight, for the first time this season.
 
BSQ said:
This was a great victory over an excellent Dallas Cowboy team. To see Tua notch a come from behind drive and win the game as the clock runs out was just the greatest feeling in the world. It was a major nail biter right until Sander's final kick went through the uprights!! This is the exact game the Dolphin's always lose, but not tonight!!
I was worried that I was losing my Christmas spirit. I got it back baby!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Merry Christmas to all my brothers and sisters on this most wonderful of nights!! I'm gonna enjoy this one for a couple of days, it was a biggy!!!! The biggest Dolphin win this century!!! I'm gonna smile till my face hurts!!!
Click to expand...

Permission to smile till pain permeates.

I don't wanna get negative but easy on the Tua credit. I almost chartered a plane mid game to parachute in & strangle him. Run game/oline came through big like they been doing (miraculously) all year long.
 
Golphindolphin said:
My 84 year old Mom was watching me intently as the clock ticked down as I grimaced in anguish . She glanced over at me right before Sanders lofted the kick into the evening sky, winked, and shouted out "It's good!!!!!" before it even left his foot. Through the uprights and into the playoffs!!!! Then she double pistoled me, grabbed my beer and chugged it. WTF???? So glad she raised me right, what a fun ride home from Christmas Eve dinner! Total badass Momma!!!!
Click to expand...
The same exact thing happened to me, except it was an old dude!
 
BSQ said:
This was a great victory over an excellent Dallas Cowboy team. To see Tua notch a come from behind drive and win the game as the clock runs out was just the greatest feeling in the world. It was a major nail biter right until Sander's final kick went through the uprights!! This is the exact game the Dolphin's always lose, but not tonight!!
I was worried that I was losing my Christmas spirit. I got it back baby!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Merry Christmas to all my brothers and sisters on this most wonderful of nights!! I'm gonna enjoy this one for a couple of days, it was a biggy!!!! The biggest Dolphin win this century!!! I'm gonna smile till my face hurts!!!
Click to expand...
Well said!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom