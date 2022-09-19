 It’s about time Brady was called out for | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

It’s about time Brady was called out for

royalshank

royalshank

being the biggest douche in pro sports - or one of them. I lost all respect in 2007 when he wouldn’t shake Eli’s hand after the SB. Then he did it again to Nick Foles. Throw in all of the tantrums and whining at refs throughout his career - he really has acted like an entitled little punk. He’s old enough to be most NFL guys’ father - yet he’s like the least mature 45 year old you can find

apple.news

Tom Brady acting like a baby at age 45 is getting really tough to watch — USA TODAY

The GOAT looked miserable yesterday.
apple.news apple.news

I didn’t know about his antics yesterday
 
Ridiculous statement
Everyone knows him as the GOAT in any position in any generation.
He despises cheating and unsporting behaviour, sportsmanship is incredibly important to him.
He is a gentleman on and off the field.



I’m sorry I had a brain fart, if I can draw a simile with Brady and a turd (and I think I can) then he’s an elephant sized turd amidst mice poo
 
I dont really care anymore. Even if he cheated, he is the GOAT. It's like Barry Bonds (but not as bad), when Aaron Judge breaks the HR record, we all really know who the real Homerun king is, regardless of asterisk.

Brady was either one of the best ever or one of the best ever at cheating. Either way he is a GOAT.
 
