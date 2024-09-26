It's Been ____ Since Our Last Playoff Win...

EPBro
FH,
It's Been:
- 23 years.
- 284 months.
- 1,238 weeks.
- 8,672 days.
- 208,130 hours.
- 12,487,817 minutes.
- 749,269,020 seconds.
What Was Happening:
- Bill Clinton was president.
- We were arguing over "Hanging Chads".
- 9/11 had not happened yet.
- Destiny's Child was #1 on the music charts.
- Cast Away was the #1 movie at the box office.
- Y2k was still a thing.
- The PS2 had just been released.
- Friends and The West Wing were the top TV shows (remember when we used to have to plan our day around TV? lol).
I was 10 years old and haven't missed a game since.
It's been LONG ENOUGH!
They will never get it unless it hits them in the pocket book.
We are the only people who can inspire the change needed.
What say you?
-EP-
