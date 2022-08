JRoX239 said: I hope so, we have not been relevant since the mid to late 90’s. We have been through all this before but my fingers are crossed for him, he does kind of remind me of a young Shula on the more lax side heck maybe he will even flood the field one of these days just to get an advantage lolol. I am not counting chickens before the hatch though but trying to remain hopeful. Click to expand...

We really haven’t had a complete team like this in nearly two decades. They have the most talent they have had on offense since the Marino years. The defense is young and only getting better. They have an excellent kicking game and special teams.Of course I realize they have to go out and prove it once the season starts but it’s hard not to be more excited about this team and coaching staff than I have been in years.