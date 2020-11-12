It's early... but here's my first attempt at a mock

No trades...



1A. Michah Parsons: Need meets opportunity. The biggest hole in our defense is clearly at MLB. We run a 3-3-5 most of the time, and we don't have a player on our roster who can play sideline to sideline, cover, and throw an occasional blitz. Without this piece, we'll never be great... only pretty good. Parsons SEEMS to be that player.



1B. Jaylen Waddle: Have you seen our slot receivers? I mean... really? Sure Wilson might come back for one more year, but he'll be 29 and is only signed for one more year. Tua needs a guy with a serious case of the quicks on the inside, and who better than a guy that he already knows. I think he'll slide below the natural flankers like Chase and Smith.



2A. Najee Harris: Big. Powerful. The thumper that will give the other teams pause. Etienne would be a possibility but I think this would make us more of a finesse offense than Flores would like. As an added plus, few teams in the NFL employ the big back any longer... and you can see what a big back has done for Tannehill. Can you imagine Tua with that much time?



2B. Patrick Jones: We don't have a pure pass-rusher on the roster. Ogbah has been very, Very good... but 1) you can never have enough pass rushers and 2) we may not have him for long. These guys are prohibitively expensive to find in free agency, and as Clowney has shown, many of them flame out in a new setting. You MUST draft these players. Obviously... if we miss on Parsons, Rousseau becomes a possibility.



3. OT Abraham Lucas: It's early to settle on a Tackle prospect, especially from the Pac 12 as they've just begun to play. Lucas is advertised as having some of the best feet in this year's class... a class where many of the Tackles are thought to be Robert Hunt types... guys who may have to go inside. I'd like to see a few games before dialing in this pick, but I'd really like to take a pure Tackle and send Hunt inside. Just for fun... keep an eye on Daniel Faalele, the biggest human in captivity.