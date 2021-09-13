It’s gonna click

Saw a lot of ugly today. But also saw some good.



If you follow football at all (on any level) you know that as the season progresses the teams get better. Kinda like on the job training, for wages and keeping score.



The O line will improve. Which means that Tua and the running game will improve. Which gives the D longer breaks, and then THEY will improve.



This team lacks one thing: confidence. Attainable only through wins. Thats the lowest guy on the 53 up to Flo. They have faith in themselves, but haven’t actually seen the elephant. Not yet. Even Flo hasn’t seen it in his current position.



But they will, and soon. For 20 years I’ve been hearing guys grouching about wins they can’t wait to forget. Kinda like today. Not decisive. Not dominant.



But a win nonetheless.



Winning by 20+ points is always nice…..



But finding a way to win by 1 point is just as good. And these guys can (and will) do it.



Tell me you’d bitch if we win the Super Bowl by 1 point …..



Yeah, didn’t think so….