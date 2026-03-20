Its In The Way That You Use It

The good news is we have a lot of draft picks.

That is great, but having a lot of picks is meaningless if you do not hit on the picks.

We have been in this boat before, especially after the Laremy Tunsil trade. We know how things turned out.

Incidentally Jaylen Waddle was one of the players we acquired as a result of that trade, and now he is gone. And although the latest Waddle trade looks good on paper, if we do not hit on those picks, we would have been better off with a somewhat overpaid Waddle since we have a lot of cap space in 2027 and beyond with or without Waddle.

Acquiring picks alone is not sufficient, they are worthless without good execution. A team full of 1st round Iggy's still sucks.

This is a two part deal, there is a plan, and there is execution of said plan. The plan is nothing without good execution. Everyone has a plan until they are punched in the face.

The Jets are the only team ahead of us on this list, and this is not the first time they have been in that position either.

The Jets, like the Dolphins, keep mis-executing.

We are now in the execution phase of the deal. I am cautiously optimistic that Sullivan will do a good job. It is not easy. There will be mistakes. But if he gets more right than wrong, especially with the high picks that matter most, finally there will be a light at the end of the tunnel that is not an oncoming train.



