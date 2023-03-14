It’s just sinking in

Our CB duo - on paper - might be the best tandem since the Raiders fielded Lester Hayes and Mike Haynes (acquired via trade) which they rode to 2 SB wins the early 80’s IIR.Ramses the Great and Professor X - I hereby dub them. Yes, I know they both may be a little past their primes but they both make plays. They get turnovers. They score TDs. They change the outcome of games.Serious question - besides Hayes and Haynes, what tandems would you put up there w these guys?