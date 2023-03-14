 It’s just sinking in | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

It’s just sinking in

royalshank

royalshank

Our CB duo - on paper - might be the best tandem since the Raiders fielded Lester Hayes and Mike Haynes (acquired via trade) which they rode to 2 SB wins the early 80’s IIR.

Ramses the Great and Professor X - I hereby dub them. Yes, I know they both may be a little past their primes but they both make plays. They get turnovers. They score TDs. They change the outcome of games.

Serious question - besides Hayes and Haynes, what tandems would you put up there w these guys?

1678836177541.jpeg
1678836254083.jpeg
 
Aqua Man

Aqua Man

X fell off a bit last year but I think not only will the addition of Ramsey help in terms of adding one of the best CB’s in the league, if anything was gonna light a fire under X’s ass, this would be it.

I expect a defensive backfield with a nasty attitude and the mentality that opposing QB’s are throwing the ball at their own risk.

Can’t wait to see those 2 in action!
 
royalshank

royalshank

Aqua Man said:
X fell off a bit last year but I think not only will the addition of Ramsey help in terms of adding one of the best CB’s in the league, if anything was gonna light a fire under X’s ass, this would be it.

I expect a defensive backfield with a nasty attitude and the mentality that opposing QB’s are throwing the ball at their own risk.

Can’t wait to see those 2 in action!
He did and he was banged up for a good part of the year and I think it showed. He got healthier and better as the year went on. That pick in the playoff game was vintage X. The two of these guys - pushing each other - hopefully playing w chips on their shoulders - could make life difficult for opposing QBs week in and out. Man that would be amazing.
 
royalshank

royalshank

JamesWsenior said:
View attachment 135317
Man those Raiders teams were not only the dirtiest in football, the broke every rule made and had new rules made because of them lol

Good thing Don sat on the competition committee lol
Holy bajesus - that looks like me whenever I try to spray Great Stuff to seal window and door drafts!
 
