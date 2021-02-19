 Its offical: Were interested in Watson per Barry Jackson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Its offical: Were interested in Watson per Barry Jackson

Dolphins privately acknowledge Watson possibility. And running back news
BY BARRY JACKSON

From what we have been told, the Dolphins generally have been discreet in their comments with outsiders about Deshaun Watson, usually shrugging it off when asked about their interest in the disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback.

But according to a source with direct knowledge, a high-ranking team official has told at least one outsider that the Dolphins expect to be in the mix to acquire Watson if the Texans make him available (which they have not, to this point).

That person said the Dolphins did not indicate what they believe their chances were or what they were willing to offer, but instead merely acknowledged the possibility of Miami acquiring him.

Full article on the Herald.
 
There's nothing really new here.

If Houston actually listens to offers, one of them will be from us, but as we've seen in past negotiations (like with Leveon Bell), just because we make an offer, does not mean that it will be all that high.
 
