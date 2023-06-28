 It's official. The Dolphins have made a formal offer to RB Dalvin Cook | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

It's official. The Dolphins have made a formal offer to RB Dalvin Cook

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
6,597
Reaction score
8,342
Location
SO CAL
Cook gets his offer from Miami.

www.thephinsider.com

REPORT: Miami Dolphins have offer on the table for free agent running back Dalvin Cook

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that multiple teams have offered Dalvin Cook a contract, and according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, one of those teams is the Miami Dolphins. #FinsUp
www.thephinsider.com www.thephinsider.com

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that multiple teams have offered Dalvin Cook a contract, and according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, one of those teams is the Miami Dolphins. #FinsUp

1687930398886.png
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, one of those teams that have offered Cook a contract is the Miami Dolphins. A team Cook has been severely linked to this offseason and one that the 27-year-old back called a perfect fit a few days ago.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom