It's official. The Dolphins have made a formal offer to RB Dalvin Cook

DOLFANMIKE
Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2002
- Messages
- 6,597
- Reaction score
- 8,342
- Location
- SO CAL
Cook gets his offer from Miami.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that multiple teams have offered Dalvin Cook a contract, and according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, one of those teams is the Miami Dolphins. #FinsUp
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, one of those teams that have offered Cook a contract is the Miami Dolphins. A team Cook has been severely linked to this offseason and one that the 27-year-old back called a perfect fit a few days ago.
REPORT: Miami Dolphins have offer on the table for free agent running back Dalvin Cook
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that multiple teams have offered Dalvin Cook a contract, and according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, one of those teams is the Miami Dolphins. #FinsUp
www.thephinsider.com
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that multiple teams have offered Dalvin Cook a contract, and according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, one of those teams is the Miami Dolphins. #FinsUp
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, one of those teams that have offered Cook a contract is the Miami Dolphins. A team Cook has been severely linked to this offseason and one that the 27-year-old back called a perfect fit a few days ago.