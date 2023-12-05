It's Official

BrowardDolfan
Dolphins control their own destiny to get the top seed in the AFC playoffs and most importantly, bye in the first round and homefield throughout the playoffs.
Odds are pretty good if the Dolphins win their next 4, they will clinch the 1st seed and rest everybody in the season finale against the Bills. (Are you hearing this Santa?)
