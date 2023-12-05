 It's Official | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

It's Official

B

BrowardDolfan

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 15, 2019
Messages
689
Reaction score
1,312
Age
50
Location
Broward County
Dolphins control their own destiny to get the top seed in the AFC playoffs and most importantly, bye in the first round and homefield throughout the playoffs.

Odds are pretty good if the Dolphins win their next 4, they will clinch the 1st seed and rest everybody in the season finale against the Bills. (Are you hearing this Santa?)
 
ForksPhin said:
Is there such a thing as a Titans fan? Gotta assume Hard Rock will be rocking for a MNF game wih the Dolphins at 9-3 for the first time in 20+ years.
Click to expand...

Better be raucous.

All you locals better fill up that stadium Sunday. Grab everyone you know and get them there.
 
It’s happening! This is so important. All of the Superbowls that Miami has played they had a bye week on playoffs. Dallas and Baltimore both have really hard games before playing us, so I expect them to be at least as worn as us. Keep winning one game at a time and 4 of the final five at home should tell us how strong could be our homefield advantage come playoff time.
 
Looks like we clinch a Playoff spot if we beat Titans and Jets next 2.
 
DANTODUPER said:
It’s happening! This is so important. All of the Superbowls that Miami has played they had a bye week on playoffs. Dallas and Baltimore both have really hard games before playing us, so I expect them to be at least as worn as us. Keep winning one game at a time and 4 of the final five at home should tell us how strong could be our homefield advantage come playoff time.
Click to expand...
When was the last time they had a first round bye? The 80's?
 
Miami 13 said:
So we want Buffalo to beat KC? 🤢
Click to expand...

A tie first and foremost. But realistically we should be rooting for Buffalo. It’s hard to stomach. But the math says KC needs to lose.

At the same time, I don’t want Buffalo in the playoffs either.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom