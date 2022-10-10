 It's the day after and I looked outside the window and saw the sky's still there | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

It's the day after and I looked outside the window and saw the sky's still there

I get why so many people were mad yesterday. We started 3-0 and it seems like everything's gone downhill ever since. Did anybody really think we'd go 17-0? Did anybody think we'd have zero injuries ?........things are never easy for this team and we haven’t won a SB in 50 years so I get it. Trust me, I'm not happy either but it's time to move on.

I like our HC. He gets that in order to win these days you need lots of offense and I believe he will get this offense to be great at some point. Hard when you're missing the players we're missing. He's only been here a few months. I can't wait to see how we draft in 2023 when we actually have 7 picks including 4 in the first 3 rounds.

But this season is not lost yet. Win at home on Sunday and we're 4-2 and in the middle of things again. Just hope that we can get some players back healthy and that we can stop the mistakes on both sides of the ball but people, relax a bit. We have 12 games left. Plenty of times to get things right again. One more thing, stop blaming each other for whatever the team does. None of us make any decisions or get to play. We're just fans rooting for the same team to win.
 
Yea, I'm not getting it either.

It sucks, but injuries have derailed the promising start. Not going to freak out over that. We are down to our 7th round rookie QB. Backup LT, both starting CBs injured, Waddle dinged up etc...

It's not going to be pretty when your key starters are out.

Teams like Dallas are doing well without their starting QB cause their defense is at 100% and has an elite passrusher. Not to mention they got lucky that a raw LT from Tulsa was able to fill in for Tyron Smith without being a liability.
Dolphins rely on their corners to run their defense and both are out/injured.
 
The big disappoint going forward is the quarterbacks, all three. Unavailable, concussion prone, and Skylar a nervous wreck unlike how he showed in preseason.
 
If at the beginning of the season you had told me we would be 3-2 at this point with Tua missing most of the past two games, I would have taken it. I think its the way ended up losing to the jets that left a bad taste in our mouths.
 
John813 said:
Yea, I'm not getting it either.

It sucks, but injuries have derailed the promising start. Not going to freak out over that. We are down to our 7th round rookie QB. Backup LT, both starting CBs injured, Waddle dinged up etc...

It's not going to be pretty when your key starters are out.

Teams like Dallas are doing well without their starting QB cause their defense is at 100% and has an elite passrusher. Not to mention they got lucky that a raw LT from Tulsa was able to fill in for Tyron Smith without being a liability.
Dolphins rely on their corners to run their defense and both are out/injured.
Injuries are no excuse unless it’s your starting QB which was our issue. Every good team is banged up but they have solid depth and players stepping up. WE DO NOT. We lose a few players and our backups suck. It’s that simple. Is it Grier or our DC? This defense is just not good even with Xman
 
Danny said:
I get why so many people were mad yesterday. We started 3-0 and it seems like everything's gone downhill ever since. Did anybody really think we'd go 17-0? Did anybody think we'd have zero injuries ?........things are never easy for this team and we haven’t won a SB in 50 years so I get it. Trust me, I'm not happy either but it's time to move on.

I like our HC. He gets that in order to win these days you need lots of offense and I believe he will get this offense to be great at some point. Hard when you're missing the players we're missing. He's only been here a few months. I can't wait to see how we draft in 2023 when we actually have 7 picks including 4 in the first 3 rounds.

But this season is not lost yet. Win at home on Sunday and we're 4-2 and in the middle of things again. Just hope that we can get some players back healthy and that we can stop the mistakes on both sides of the ball but people, relax a bit. We have 12 games left. Plenty of times to get things right again. One more thing, stop blaming each other for whatever the team does. None of us make any decisions or get to play. We're just fans rooting for the same team to win.
Yeah but did we really win the Ravens and Bills games? Or did they just lose them. Starting to feel a middle of the road team as we came back down to earth. Now you know we shoulda beat the jets even at half strength. Well, they blew our doors off. You still have to wonder. Is Our D is not good, is Tua good enough to make things competitive the rest of the year?
 
EasyRider said:
Yeah but did we really win the Ravens and Bills games? Or did they just lose them. Starting to feel a middle of the road team as we came back down to earth. Now you know we shoulda beat the jets even at half strength. Well, they blew our doors off. You still have to wonder. Is Our D is not good, is Tua good enough to make things competitive the rest of the year?
I certainly believe Tua is plenty good enough to make things competitive, he just needs to stay healthy.
 
Go back to the prediction threads.

Some of us, like myself, had us 4-0 after the first 4 games.
Few had us at 3-1.
Most said they would be happy with a 2-2 start.

Well, 3-2 means we hit the mark that most said they'd be happy with.

We lost our starting QB in Cincy. We were on our way to scoring the go ahead TD late in the game until disaster struck.

Yesterday, we were without our starting QB, backup QB, both starting CBS, or starting RT, and our starting LT for most of the 3nd half.

Still, with 13 minutes left in the game, Miami was in position to take the lead.

That's not doomsday. The sky is not falling. Well be ok.

Miami will be fine.

The saving grace is Miami beat the Bills. They are at the soft part of their schedule.

Get their players back and we'll be ok.
 
Our "injury prone" players are surprise surprise injured right now. Mostert is probably next
 
mrbunglez said:
Better to have the injury bugs early in the season than late. I hope everyone gets healthy and this team can finally make a run at it in the end and shut everyone up
Some injuries take an off-season to fully heal. Guys are playing nicked up. If there is a good thing, I would say at least the backups are getting live action experience so they can learn and develop.
 
mrbunglez said:
I certainly believe Tua is plenty good enough to make things competitive, he just needs to stay healthy.
I actually do also. But my worry is his health which could set this team back for a few years once again if he can’t and we have to go on another QB search. Now we lost some collateral when we lost a first rounder next year thanks to some scumbag minority owner of ours
 
EasyRider said:
Injuries are no excuse unless it’s your starting QB which was our issue. Every good team is banged up but they have solid depth and players stepping up. WE DO NOT. We lose a few players and our backups suck. It’s that simple. Is it Grier or our DC? This defense is just not good even with Xman
Depth is an issue.
Especially at offensive line where even the starters at a few spots were shaky going into the new year. The team went with Armstead due to his talent, but gambled on his health.

IMO this defense needs both Howard and Jones healthy to run the blitz schemes they want to. Without either one, their depth at corner can't replicate the starters abilities.
And the front 7 isn't good enough to get pressure with a 4-5 man rush.

I think for depth, it lands mostly on the GM, then a portion to the coaching staff that delegates who makes the 53.
 
Got a good dose of Igbenoghene and confirmed again just how bad he is. The guy was lost out there. Total bust of a first round pick, please find a CB on the waiver wire and cut bait with this guy.
 
