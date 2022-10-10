It's the day after and I looked outside the window and saw the sky's still there

I get why so many people were mad yesterday. We started 3-0 and it seems like everything's gone downhill ever since. Did anybody really think we'd go 17-0? Did anybody think we'd have zero injuries ?........things are never easy for this team and we haven’t won a SB in 50 years so I get it. Trust me, I'm not happy either but it's time to move on.



I like our HC. He gets that in order to win these days you need lots of offense and I believe he will get this offense to be great at some point. Hard when you're missing the players we're missing. He's only been here a few months. I can't wait to see how we draft in 2023 when we actually have 7 picks including 4 in the first 3 rounds.



But this season is not lost yet. Win at home on Sunday and we're 4-2 and in the middle of things again. Just hope that we can get some players back healthy and that we can stop the mistakes on both sides of the ball but people, relax a bit. We have 12 games left. Plenty of times to get things right again. One more thing, stop blaming each other for whatever the team does. None of us make any decisions or get to play. We're just fans rooting for the same team to win.