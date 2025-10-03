 It’s the DEFENSE, stupid. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

It’s the DEFENSE, stupid.

IMAWriter

IMAWriter

Resident Curmudgeon
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2006
Messages
2,694
Reaction score
3,619
Location
Brentwood(Nashville'burb)TN
I include myself as regards the thread title. I bought into the Weaver front 7 mantra. So far, they are a near miserable failure.. especially as to defending the run.
If they were even decent, the Fins would be 2-2.. Weaver’s lack of preparation made his defense a liability against the Colts.

You cannot give up 7 yards per rush attempt against better teams and even hope to keep it close. Finally getting turnovers in game 4 was a plus, and made the win against the Jets possible.

Any thoughts of Weaver succeeding McD need to be tempered… if not eliminated… IMO.
 
Last edited:
Thus far the defense has failed us more than anything else, which isn’t saying much. But the last 2 games showed that we can score. Our defense against the run has been particularly disappointing. I really thought that Grant, Phillips, Biggers although rookies, would be at least average. I do recall big Paul Soliai took a couple seasons to emerge.
 
Jamesw said:
Thus far the defense has failed us more than anything else, which isn’t saying much. But the last 2 games showed that we can score. Our defense against the run has been particularly disappointing. I really thought that Grant, Phillips, Biggers although rookies, would be at least average. I do recall big Paul Soliai took a couple seasons to emerge.
Click to expand...
At least Soliai was a 4th round pick. You draft a DT at 13th overall, you expect a plug and play guy. Not saying he should be dominating but I don't think he's shown any kind of flashes here and there.
 
superphin said:
At least Soliai was a 4th round pick. You draft a DT at 13th overall, you expect a plug and play guy. Not saying he should be dominating but I don't think he's shown any kind of flashes here and there.
Click to expand...
I think he’s ranked damn near last. Not expecting him to be a Hall of Famer right off the bat, but maybe an impact play once in a blue moon but nada
 
We didn't used to think we were cooked because the defense was ****. We had Marino. We always had a chance. Now we have a **** D and a **** QB. That's why we're cooked. Hopefully the guy that put all this **** together is soon to be relieved of his duties.
 
dnespins said:
We didn't used to think we were cooked because the defense was ****. We had Marino. We always had a chance. Now we have a **** D and a **** QB. That's why we're cooked. Hopefully the guy that put all this **** together is soon to be relieved of his duties.
Click to expand...
And we absolutely positively 100% don’t have Coach Shula
 
It's all of it. Not a good team. Tua has played decently the last couple games. The defense is ****ing rocks bottom.
 
superphin said:
At least Soliai was a 4th round pick. You draft a DT at 13th overall, you expect a plug and play guy. Not saying he should be dominating but I don't think he's shown any kind of flashes here and there.
Click to expand...
That’s fair. Grant was solid in preseason and very good in college but we haven’t seen that player yet in the first 4 games. Why do you think that is? Player or scheme?
 
Jamesw said:
That’s fair. Grant was solid in preseason and very good in college but we haven’t seen that player yet in the first 4 games. Why do you think that is? Player or scheme?
Click to expand...
For now, I'll give him the benefit of the doubt and say it's coaching. We are one of the worst defenses in the NFL, and no one is playing particularly well. The only thing I hope for this year from Grant is that he learns how to be a pro ie put in the work, watching film, be one of the 1st ones in and last one out. Hopefully, one of the veterans takes him under his wing and teaches him the right way to go about being successful.
 
superphin said:
For now, I'll give him the benefit of the doubt and say it's coaching. We are one of the worst defenses in the NFL, and no one is playing particularly well. The only thing I hope for this year from Grant is that he learns how to be a pro ie put in the work, watching film, be one of the 1st ones in and last one out. Hopefully, one of the veterans takes him under his wing and teaches him the right way to go about being successful.
Click to expand...
We miss Calais for his leadership and mentorship. Seiler is good and can help, but CC had the experience at a top level for many years.
 
dnespins said:
We didn't used to think we were cooked because the defense was ****. We had Marino. We always had a chance. Now we have a **** D and a **** QB. That's why we're cooked. Hopefully the guy that put all this **** together is soon to be relieved of his duties.
Click to expand...
We haven't had that for 30 years. Even then we still couldn't overcome a crap defense.

It's time we stop becoming old men shouting at clouds.
 
Baltimore has a great defense and look where it got them

trainwreck GIF
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom