It’s the DEFENSE, stupid.

I include myself as regards the thread title. I bought into the Weaver front 7 mantra. So far, they are a near miserable failure.. especially as to defending the run.
If they were even decent, the Fins would be 2-2.. Weaver’s lack of preparation made his defense a liability against the Colts.
You cannot give up 7 yards per rush attempt against better teams and even hope to keep it close. Finally getting turnovers in game 4 was a plus, and made the win against the Jets possible.
Any thoughts of Weaver succeeding McD need to be tempered… if not eliminated… IMO.
