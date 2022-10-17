It's the O Line Stupid!

Jamesw
Back in the 90s Bill Clinton won the presidency based on a simple internal slogan: "It's the Economy Stupid!". Our Phins need a similar slogan for our future: It's the Offensive Line Stupid!
We have all the tools needed for success except an OL with quality and depth.
1. Great new Coach
2. A very good QB (Tua) and good backup (Skylar not Teddy)
3. Best receiving group in the league.
4. Solid D (not perfect but good enough)
McDaniel's offense brilliance will not reach its potential without a better OL. Armstead is good but we all knew he would miss time. C. Williams is good but should be playing G not Center. This off-season FA and in the Draft I want priority on another T and Center. I realize we have other needs (MLB, CB and RB) but OL needs to come first.
