It's the O Line Stupid!

Back in the 90s Bill Clinton won the presidency based on a simple internal slogan: "It's the Economy Stupid!". Our Phins need a similar slogan for our future: It's the Offensive Line Stupid!

We have all the tools needed for success except an OL with quality and depth.

1. Great new Coach

2. A very good QB (Tua) and good backup (Skylar not Teddy)

3. Best receiving group in the league.

4. Solid D (not perfect but good enough)



McDaniel's offense brilliance will not reach its potential without a better OL. Armstead is good but we all knew he would miss time. C. Williams is good but should be playing G not Center. This off-season FA and in the Draft I want priority on another T and Center. I realize we have other needs (MLB, CB and RB) but OL needs to come first.