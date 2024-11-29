It’s the OLINE Folks

On offense, it’s not Tua, nor any of the skill positions- it’s the line- and it’s an ongoing fu$king issue that should cost Grier his job… our OL stats are generally good because of how Tua gets the ball out- If Love played behind this oline last night he would have likely had a very poor performance… Tua is masking the issue… for fu$king years it’s been the OL- subpar guards and tackles will only get so much done, and that’s proven almost anytime we play a strong team… all of our cold weather losses have been lost in the trenches… Armstead picked the literal worst time to have his worst game as a Fin…I love Chop Robinson’s progress and outlook, but Graham Barton should’ve been the pick… if they fortify the line, the run game will improve and the pass game will open up more… it’s amazing that Tua completed 80% of his passes, with no picks, considering the pressure he was under all night….and it wasn’t dinking and dunking all night either…FIX THE ****ING OLINE… it’s like goddamn groundhogs day with this sh1t