It's Time For Grier To Get Aggressive And Make A Few Trades, Right?

Dolphins need to release Jordan Howard if he isn't even effective enough to be active on game day. Doubt he has any trade value but he might be paired with a draft pick to the right team.



Adrian Peterson may be available for a pick. It's obvious the Dolphins have nothing going in short yardage situations and Peterson is one of the best short yardage backs to ever play the game.



Dolphins need help on the interior defensive line, especially if Raekwon Davis sustained a significant injury. I like a trade with the Chargers for Linval Joseph. He has one more year on his contract after this year and that would be perfect, IMO, to let Raekwon develop one more year and perhaps we may even draft Tyler Shelvin and be able to give him a little time to develop.



Any trade ideas out there?? Dolphins roster is starting to fill up, we may not really need all our mid and late round picks next year. We have five picks in the first three rounds.