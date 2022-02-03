It’s time for the Miami Dolphins to be baptized

Let me start off by saying that I’m not a religious man. Far from it in fact. As the newest **** storm for the Miami Dolphins starts to evolve, we’re going to see different ideas and opinions on what Miami needs to do to right the ship, but for all of the upcoming conjecture about who’s right and who’s wrong by the fans and media, there is ONLY 1 correct answer: The Miami Dolphins need a complete and total rebirth. They need to become born again.



I don’t need to list the lowlights that we’ve lived through since Ross became owner. We’ve all lived through them and know the list all too well. Not only does Ross need to be purged from the ranks of NFL ownership, his succession plan needs to get sent packing right along with him. Stephen Ross and anything associated with him needs to be completely washed away, so that the Miami Dolphins can begin to heal.



It’s time to drop the hammer on our clueless owner, all of his hapless, *** kissing minions, hell, even his logo. We need to see it all burn, so we can wake up the next day and begin the task of becoming the Miami Dolphins again.