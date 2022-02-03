 It’s time for the Miami Dolphins to be baptized | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

It’s time for the Miami Dolphins to be baptized

Let me start off by saying that I’m not a religious man. Far from it in fact. As the newest **** storm for the Miami Dolphins starts to evolve, we’re going to see different ideas and opinions on what Miami needs to do to right the ship, but for all of the upcoming conjecture about who’s right and who’s wrong by the fans and media, there is ONLY 1 correct answer: The Miami Dolphins need a complete and total rebirth. They need to become born again.

I don’t need to list the lowlights that we’ve lived through since Ross became owner. We’ve all lived through them and know the list all too well. Not only does Ross need to be purged from the ranks of NFL ownership, his succession plan needs to get sent packing right along with him. Stephen Ross and anything associated with him needs to be completely washed away, so that the Miami Dolphins can begin to heal.

It’s time to drop the hammer on our clueless owner, all of his hapless, *** kissing minions, hell, even his logo. We need to see it all burn, so we can wake up the next day and begin the task of becoming the Miami Dolphins again.
 
I'm ready to be born again.

ace-ventura-rinoceronte.gif
 
Baptized or held under the water until they stop struggling?

Put us out of our misery.
 
Put Hawaiian salt in every corner of the building (S). Put packets into every pocket of Ross's suits.
 
With my new corporate ownership PASQUALINO GUADAGNI, Inc. run by me and anyone who wants to own the Miami Dolphins
we get a new logo made by me: Dolphins.pngI will add the helmet if all in favor by votes.

We will go back to retros permanently: AQUA.PNG 2021_MIA_D.png

I would drop ticket sales and parking so everyone can come to a game without going bankrupt. 70% off all seats and parking.

I will do everything in my power to bring us mutiple Super Bowls Championships and I will go get whoever I need to make that happen!!!! Who is with me!!!!
 
Yes - totally agree to the purge. Probably gonna happen too! Not just a pipe dream anymore.
 
Dang look at what a simple draft decision has created..... but we all wanted Tua over Herbert.
 
leslie jones help GIF by Saturday Night Live
 
