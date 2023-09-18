Its time to bench him or move Conner Williams back to Gaurd

MrChadRico
Thank god we won, game was alot closer then it needed to be.
On to this topic, I've seen enough, Williams needs to move somewhere, Gaurd or the bench, I don't care but 3 bad snaps per game is not doing your job at this level. It's just simply unacceptable. Hes been playing the position long enough to know he just isn't good at this.
