Its time to bench him or move Conner Williams back to Gaurd

Thank god we won, game was alot closer then it needed to be.

On to this topic, I've seen enough, Williams needs to move somewhere, Gaurd or the bench, I don't care but 3 bad snaps per game is not doing your job at this level. It's just simply unacceptable. Hes been playing the position long enough to know he just isn't good at this.
 
Thank god we won, game was alot closer then it needed to be.

On to this topic, I've seen enough, Williams needs to move somewhere, Gaurd or the bench, I don't care but 3 bad snaps per game is not doing your job at this level. It's just simply unacceptable. Hes been playing the position long enough to know he just isn't good at this.
We need to upgrade the rook from the PS
 
The last “bad snap” looks 100% on Tua.

And last game again.

Yeah, he has one snap a bit low, and one too high, but the bad one is on Connor how?
 
Aside from one snap and one sack, line seemed okay tonight. If you're looking for perfection, it ain't gonna happen.
 
You people are ****ing nuts. Connor Williams is going to cost us games. He can block well but has the yips.

Tua never had issues with the ball being snapped dating all the way back to college and now that there is constant issues it is his fault? GTFOH here with that BS
 
I can’t believe there’s people that don’t think that snap was on Connor Williams. It was way too high. The other one was at Tua’s shins. Could Tua still make a bad snap work? Yes, but he also bailed him out on the one over his head where he pitched it to Mostert. It’s a problem and if you don’t think it is, I ask you this: Did Tua ever had snap issues in his first two years?
 
Thank god we won, game was alot closer then it needed to be.

On to this topic, I've seen enough, Williams needs to move somewhere, Gaurd or the bench, I don't care but 3 bad snaps per game is not doing your job at this level. It's just simply unacceptable. Hes been playing the position long enough to know he just isn't good at this.
Dude, what the hell are you watching? Some of these are on Tua, he’s too fast trying to anticipate
 
Tell me how thr fumble snaps were Williams' fault and maybe I'd agree
Because Connor bounced the football off his gooch. That’s why. So you’re not going to acknowledge his low snap at Tua’s shins that ruined the first drive? Or the high snap that Tua miraculously handled and pitched to Mostert?
 
Guess Connor Williams wanted to come back on the cheap next year because no one is going to give him $8m again.
 
