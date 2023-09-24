I've Already Moved On...

McMikey Mike
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 14, 2023
- Messages
- 237
- Reaction score
- 832
- Location
- FLORIDA
Buffalo is next. Oh Lord!
What we did today was awesome, but I can't revel in it like I normally would.
If we were playing the Vikings, or the Giants, or any sub-par team next week, yes...I would be in full party mode right now.
But we're up against Buffalo, in Buffalo...and though it should not be a weather game, it will be a b***ch none the less. I hope the players and coaches feel as I do at this moment. The Dolphins need every available minute between now and then so that they can keep our foot on the gas.
What we did today was awesome, but I can't revel in it like I normally would.
If we were playing the Vikings, or the Giants, or any sub-par team next week, yes...I would be in full party mode right now.
But we're up against Buffalo, in Buffalo...and though it should not be a weather game, it will be a b***ch none the less. I hope the players and coaches feel as I do at this moment. The Dolphins need every available minute between now and then so that they can keep our foot on the gas.