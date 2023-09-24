 I've Already Moved On... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I've Already Moved On...

McMikey Mike

McMikey Mike

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 14, 2023
Messages
237
Reaction score
832
Location
FLORIDA
Buffalo is next. Oh Lord!

What we did today was awesome, but I can't revel in it like I normally would.

If we were playing the Vikings, or the Giants, or any sub-par team next week, yes...I would be in full party mode right now.

But we're up against Buffalo, in Buffalo...and though it should not be a weather game, it will be a b***ch none the less. I hope the players and coaches feel as I do at this moment. The Dolphins need every available minute between now and then so that they can keep our foot on the gas.
 
McMikey Mike said:
Buffalo is next. Oh Lord!

What we did today was awesome, but I can't revel in it like I normally would.

If we were playing the Vikings, or the Giants, or any sub-par team next week, yes...I would be in full party mode right now.

But we're up against Buffalo, in Buffalo...and though it should not be a weather game, it will be a b***ch none the less. I hope the players and coaches feel as I do at this moment. The Dolphins need every available minute between now and then so that they can keep our foot on the gas.
Click to expand...
In a weird way I totally agree. Today is a party day

BUT….

If the Fins go up to Bills country and pull off a sound and solid win, then I don’t know who could beat us.
 
EasyRider said:
In a weird way I totally agree. Today is a party day

BUT….

If the Fins go up to Bills country and pull off a sound and solid win, then I don’t know who could beat us.
Click to expand...

That's exactly the way I'm feeling right now about this next game.

OMG...if we can go in there and dominate that team...can you imagine!

I swear upon a stack of bibles right now...if Miami can pull off defeating Buffalo next week by even one point, I will not be a Debby Downer after the game. I'll allow myself to enjoy the win all the way into Monday.
 
McMikey Mike said:
That's exactly the way I'm feeling right now about this next game.

OMG...if we can go in there and dominate that team...can you imagine!

I swear upon a stack of bibles right now...if Miami can pull off defeating Buffalo next week by even one point, I will not be a Debby Downer after the game. I'll allow myself to enjoy the win all the way into Monday.
Click to expand...
If we win up there next week I’ll be in a even better mood than I am right now
I am a believer in this team but next week would really be special to me
Then not even the uneducated analysts could ignore us. Not that I care what they say anyway
 
images
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom