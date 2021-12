ideally something in the protocol makes sure that nobody who takes the field is positive for covid.



otherwise what is the point of having a protocol?



if they are on the field, they should be negative, so they can't spread it to their teammates, coaching staff, team employees, the other team's players, etc. etc. etc.



that is really the least of my concerns.



being out in a ratchet city is a whole other matter entirely, but catching it from a positive saints player that was allowed to play? not really.