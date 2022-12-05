I've seen enough of Boyer

I don't start posts much if at all and i'd much rather comment on than start discussions, but Boyer as a coordinator is and is going to sink this team.

The scheme and play calling is fundamentally flawed, even Daryl Johnston was pointing out how boneheaded some of what was going on today.

There is too much talent on that defense to be a meddling defensive unit. We use to be able to rely on Boyer to at least do alright against mediocre/bad QBs but he couldn't get his defense off the field or even bait a third string QB, barely getting practice reps, into turnovers.

Maybe if we get dismantled defensively in a must-win game for the third straight year in a row some of you all will see it.

Until then we all can continue to whistle past the graveyard.