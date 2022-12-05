 I've seen enough of Boyer | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I've seen enough of Boyer

Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

It is what it is
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
4,102
Reaction score
3,409
Location
South Park, Colorado
I don't start posts much if at all and i'd much rather comment on than start discussions, but Boyer as a coordinator is and is going to sink this team.
The scheme and play calling is fundamentally flawed, even Daryl Johnston was pointing out how boneheaded some of what was going on today.
There is too much talent on that defense to be a meddling defensive unit. We use to be able to rely on Boyer to at least do alright against mediocre/bad QBs but he couldn't get his defense off the field or even bait a third string QB, barely getting practice reps, into turnovers.
Maybe if we get dismantled defensively in a must-win game for the third straight year in a row some of you all will see it.
Until then we all can continue to whistle past the graveyard.
 
Despacio

Despacio

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
7,356
Reaction score
706
Age
39
Location
Arizona
Would be controversial but anyone of the D staff who could step right in under Boyer. I realize this is totally reactionary but when you lose to a third string 7th round rookie, you’re going to be questioned to the extreme.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
7,697
Reaction score
15,258
Location
Borneo
Rick Cartman said:
I don't start posts much if at all and i'd much rather comment on than start discussions, but Boyer as a coordinator is and is going to sink this team.
The scheme and play calling is fundamentally flawed, even Daryl Johnston was pointing out how boneheaded some of what was going on today.
There is too much talent on that defense to be a meddling defensive unit. We use to be able to rely on Boyer to at least do alright against mediocre/bad QBs but he couldn't get his defense off the field or even bait a third string QB, barely getting practice reps, into turnovers.
Maybe if we get dismantled defensively in a must-win game for the third straight year in a row some of you all will see it.
Until then we all can continue to whistle past the graveyard.
Click to expand...
Sometimes it’s the players and today it was the players. We had a chance to stuff them on fourth down and we had it if Rowe was just not standing around watching as his teammates were fighting for a stop
the players failed today
 
F

fish_fan

Rookie
Joined
Mar 21, 2008
Messages
520
Reaction score
666
It may be my memory fading but the last couple seasons seemed like the defense was unusually lucky. Classic bend by not break and hope for a last minute turnover type defense.

This season the turnovers just aren't happening. Today for instance we got an interception.... 20 yards down the field on 4th down... That was it.

I'm not a huge believer in karma but if I was, I would say this season is just trying to average out the last couple. There have been a number of plays every game this year where we had a guy in place and the ball just bounced the wrong way or he was just one step too slow.

Yes, the injuries in the secondary HURT A LOT but overall I don't think this year is otherwise terribly different. We just aren't getting those turnovers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom