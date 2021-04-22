J.Chase has to be a physical receiver, whenever he stutter steps he really slows down.

3rdandinches
Has anyone noticed how slow J.Chase gets when he enters his stutter step move? Looks like any speedy or physical corner could easily cover him. Would seem like his only answer to DB's is to out physical them, worries me a little as our option at #6. I really hope we have a shot at Pitts, otherwise Smith and Waddle for this offense makes more sense to me. Am I wrong on this?????