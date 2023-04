J-Off's 2023 NFL Draft Tiered Positional Rankings

Fin-Loco said: Wow. That must have taken a lot of work. Thanks for all of the help you've been getting ready for the draft. I know it's a passion but what you and others bring to the table is very helpful to people like me that only really watch their college team and are mostly NFL fans. As such, we haven't heard of 80% of the draft prospects until sometime in March or even April.



I defer to your knowledge but gotta say, that I haven't seen Kraft listed as the top TE elsewhere. Most have Kincaid or Mayer there. Can you tell me more about why you have so high? Click to expand...

Thank you and very much my pleasure 🍻The top tier of my TE's, along with Strange and Mallory, are the best with the ball in their hands, and they all offer elite-to-good athleticism.Kraft is my favorite, because I think he has the highest upside of my Top 3 (and all the TE's). More fluid than Washington and bigger/stronger than LaPorta, but I really do love all three and would be thrilled with any of them. Would also be very happy with Strange or Mallory later.Mayer is solid and probably the most refined TE in the class, but he doesn't have the juice to be a top-tier TE, and his RAC is just OK. You throw underneath to Mayer, he's probably not going to give you anything special on the play. The TE's I mentioned initially all have the juice and running ability to turn short catches into big gains.Kincaid is older, didn't test, is on the small side, doesn't look like a freak athlete to me, and his RAC is more goodish than great.