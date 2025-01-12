J-Off's 2025 January Underrated Prospects

j-off-her-doll
I wanted to get this in before the Senior Bowl, but before we get to the list, know that some of my favorite players are NOT included, because I have view them as appropriately ranked. If you see someone not listed, feel free to ask if I think they're appropriately or overrated.
I only included players that are tiers (or at least a tier) better than his current consensus ranking (site link below). So, if a guy is ranked 19th, but I think he should be 12th, he would not be included, because 11-20 is a tier. The number to the left of each player is his current consensus ranking.
QB
21. Jalen Milroe
103. Jaxon Dart
RB
74. TreVeyon Henderson
80. Cam Skattebo
92. Nick Singleton
172. RJ Harvey
179. Raheim Sanders
183. Damien Martinez
310. Ja'Quinden Jackson
WR
25. Emeka Egbuka
43. Tre Harris
85. Jalen Royals
90. Tez Johnson (not for Miami)
223. Ricky White
TE
88. Gunnar Helm
141. Terrance Ferguson
148. Oscar Delp
186. Jackson Hawes
252. Benjamin Yurosek
271. Caden Priekskorn
OT
39. Wyatt Milum
IOL
47. Armand Membou
IDL
162. Darius Alexander
201. Simeon Barrow Jr
341. CJ West
348. Cam Horsley
Edge
14. James Pearce Jr
45. Jack Sawyer
124. Dani Dennis-Sutton
321. Que Robinson
CB.
98. Dorian Strong
189. Chandler Rivers
S
56. Xavier Watts
75. Andrew Mukuba
133. Malachi Moore
345. Michael Taaffe
2025 Consensus Big Board | NFL Mock Draft Database
The 2025 Consensus NFL Big Board from NFL Mock Draft Database. We've compiled all featured big boards into a single board.
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com