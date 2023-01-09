 J. Phillips one of the most improved players on team. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

J. Phillips one of the most improved players on team.

royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
22,263
Reaction score
24,718
Location
New Jersey
And he led the team w 8.5 sacks as a rookie. If he’s significantly improved on that then that’s pretty darn good!
 
srp1979

srp1979

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
1,035
Reaction score
1,833
We need those bone crushing sacks that get QB's scared and off their game though. I love seeing him make TFLs and running down plays sideline to sideline, but we need QBs scrambling and throwing INTs!!
 
F

fish_fan

Rookie
Joined
Mar 21, 2008
Messages
563
Reaction score
760
Sticky Gloves said:
He needs to get better at actually finishing off plays. 43rd in sacks. Pressures are good. Sacks are better.
Click to expand...
100%.

Its real nice that he is making the QB sweat but an actual sack is so much more important than a thrown away pass.

It seems like he and Chubb are always a half second too late to finish the play. I really hope it clicks and they start getting the big plays.
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
4,651
Reaction score
17,503
Location
Fort St. John, BC
I see many QB's releasing the ball too quick for anyone to sack their QB. Until we shore up the secondary and coverage to take away these quick throws there will be very little sacks. We had complete free rushers last game where the ball was completed due to coverage. Phillips is a machine out there, tracking down running backs and forcing quick throws so anything deeper does not open up. 6th/118 is pretty awesome when compared to the other 5 names I bet.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
17,079
Reaction score
34,785
Location
New Jersey
Phillips improvement was profound. He became so proficient against the run, he helped Miami finished in the top 10, against the run. Phillips, Wilkins and Seiler form a solid core who can stop the run.

Phillips displays a very good first step off the snap, which puts him in constant position to pressure the QB.

Phillips needs to improve on his sack numbers, in order to take the next step to star status, within the league. 6-7 sacks per year is respectable. But he'll need to improve on those numbers. He's already shown he's got the Hustle, Motor and Will to succeed. Let's hope he develops in creating more sacks, in the very near future.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
10,292
Reaction score
16,217
Location
Allentown, Pa
djphinfan said:
Becoming an elite defensive player in the league, at 23 he is rising..

Tj Watt..Micah Parsons..Nick Bosa..Joey Bosa..Myles garrett..

who else is in front?
Click to expand...

Nick Bosa right now is in a category by himself.

And honestly, the kid from Detroit might've entered the conversation yesterday. What a gamer Hutchinson is.
 
cullenbigcstill

cullenbigcstill

FinHeaven VIP
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2006
Messages
2,327
Reaction score
2,926
Location
Jacksonville, FL
It does take most guys a few years to hit elite status. He became a force against the run this year! That's huge, now he's a difference, making complete edge rusher. I bet this Offseason prepares him to become a premier pass rush and run stop edge.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom