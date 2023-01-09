J. Phillips one of the most improved players on team.

Phillips improvement was profound. He became so proficient against the run, he helped Miami finished in the top 10, against the run. Phillips, Wilkins and Seiler form a solid core who can stop the run.



Phillips displays a very good first step off the snap, which puts him in constant position to pressure the QB.



Phillips needs to improve on his sack numbers, in order to take the next step to star status, within the league. 6-7 sacks per year is respectable. But he'll need to improve on those numbers. He's already shown he's got the Hustle, Motor and Will to succeed. Let's hope he develops in creating more sacks, in the very near future.