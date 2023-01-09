J. Phillips one of the most improved players on team.

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
Club Member
- Joined
Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 14,543
- Reaction score
- 27,106
- Location
- West Palm Beach
100%.He needs to get better at actually finishing off plays. 43rd in sacks. Pressures are good. Sacks are better.
Becoming an elite defensive player in the league, at 23 he is rising..
Tj Watt..Micah Parsons..Nick Bosa..Joey Bosa..Myles garrett..
who else is in front?
