Jabril Cox

Love this guy. Best cover linebacker in the draft with nine career interceptions.
With New England attempting to duplicate its success with Gronk and Hernandez, Miami could use someone besides Rowe to match-up with tight ends.
My question is how would you fit Cox in? In other words, does he take playing time away from Baker? Do you use more three linebacker sets?
Is the team better off matching up with a safety?
