I've read on here that the Dolphins signed Jack Coan last week to the practice squad......I am not finding that anywhere -- in fact, I'm only finding contradictory info that says they worked him out but didn't sign him.
Here's a SI article saying that they have not signed anyone.
Skylar Could Be on the Spot in Must-Win Finale
The Miami Dolphins are dealing with major injury issues at quarterback heading into their season finale
