Jack on Pat!!

Anvil35
circa 1974!
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 29, 2007
- Messages
- 1,839
- Reaction score
- 1,915
- Location
- Oneida County, NY
Not really one to start threads but found this tooling around YT and found it a great watch...I found his comments on McD interesting but still dont understand the whole grill thing...put that money in the bank/credit union...and get this guy resigned...
Mods - Didnt see this anywhere in the forum so I posted but I guess it could get merged with royalshanks thread on JJ.
Mods - Didnt see this anywhere in the forum so I posted but I guess it could get merged with royalshanks thread on JJ.