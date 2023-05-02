Jackson and Iggy's 5th year options not getting picked up

E30M3 said: Wild they have faith in Jackson to solidify Tua's blind side but don't exercise his 5th year option. Something isn't computing here. Click to expand...

His cap hit in 2023 is just over $4 million. Picking up his option for 2024 would have been over $14 million.After three years he still hasn’t developed into the Tackle they hoped he would but they can always sign him to a new contract or even franchise him next year if he has a solid season in 2023.