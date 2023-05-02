Jackson and Iggy's 5th year options not getting picked up

dolfan91
His cap hit in 2023 is just over $4 million. Picking up his option for 2024 would have been over $14 million.Wild they have faith in Jackson to solidify Tua's blind side but don't exercise his 5th year option. Something isn't computing here.
I agree. They could bring him back but there was no way they'd guarantee him all that money when he hasn’t proven that he can stay healthy and really when he has played, he's pretty much been average......as for Iggy, the writing has been on the wall for some time nowThe reality is comparable players can be attained cheaper on the open market than what the option would be. I could actually see AJ coming back if he has a good year. Just not for big $.