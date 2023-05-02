 Jackson and Iggy's 5th year options not getting picked up | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jackson and Iggy's 5th year options not getting picked up

The Goat

The Goat

DolfinJohnNY said:
Shock face
Jim Carrey Reaction GIF
 
Hit the road Jack and don't you come back no more no more no more no more! Well at least starting in 2024! lol
 
E30M3

E30M3

Wild they have faith in Jackson to solidify Tua's blind side but don't exercise his 5th year option. Something isn't computing here.
 
E30M3 said:
Wild they have faith in Jackson to solidify Tua's blind side but don't exercise his 5th year option. Something isn't computing here.
His cap hit in 2023 is just over $4 million. Picking up his option for 2024 would have been over $14 million.
After three years he still hasn’t developed into the Tackle they hoped he would but they can always sign him to a new contract or even franchise him next year if he has a solid season in 2023.
 
Oh dear, what a pity, never mind.
 
It seems like a lot of first rounders from 2020 are not getting their options picked up. Really bad draft?
 
Mach2 said:
The reality is comparable players can be attained cheaper on the open market than what the option would be. I could actually see AJ coming back if he has a good year. Just not for big $.
I agree. They could bring him back but there was no way they'd guarantee him all that money when he hasn’t proven that he can stay healthy and really when he has played, he's pretty much been average......as for Iggy, the writing has been on the wall for some time now
 
