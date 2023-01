AZStryker said: They had their chance at drafting a center 2 years in a row and passed. I am willing to put this on Grier forcing the coaching staff into a make it work since you’re supposedly oline gurus sort of way. However if these type of personnel misuses continue it’s on McDaniel and co and the crosshairs move towards them. Click to expand...

IMO the Pivot (Center) is the most important position on the OL. More important that the OTs spots in my opinion. They are the ones that set protection, set blocking. Essentially your QB of the OL. Also along with QB they are the ONLY other position that touches the Ball on every offensive play.