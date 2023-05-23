Jackson had “reconstructive surgery” on ankle

Libermaniac
Austin Jackson underwent reconstructive ankle surgery - ProFootballTalk
Ankle injuries limited Austin Jackson to only two games last season with the Dolphins. The right tackle revealed Tuesday that his right ankle required surgery.“Reconstruction,” Jackson said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.The Dolphins drafted Jackson in the first round in 2020. He started...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
I don’t get this. How does a sprained ankle merit reconstructive surgery? And how can they have confidence in him coming off what sounds like major surgery. I’m hoping he just mischaracterized the surgery.