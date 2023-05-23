 Jackson had “reconstructive surgery” on ankle | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jackson had “reconstructive surgery” on ankle

Austin Jackson underwent reconstructive ankle surgery - ProFootballTalk

Ankle injuries limited Austin Jackson to only two games last season with the Dolphins. The right tackle revealed Tuesday that his right ankle required surgery.“Reconstruction,” Jackson said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.The Dolphins drafted Jackson in the first round in 2020. He started...
I don’t get this. How does a sprained ankle merit reconstructive surgery? And how can they have confidence in him coming off what sounds like major surgery. I’m hoping he just mischaracterized the surgery.
 
Quite possibly not.

Sprains are a really broad term that covers a lot of ligament injuries…and there are a lot of ligaments in an ankle.

Torn ligaments can equal reconstructive surgery.
 
What makes you think there’s confidence
 
''angry excited..

I like when players get angry.
 
