Jackson Powers-Johnson

I really don't know if he will be available to us. Some mocks have him being taken before and some after.

We might address the Center position in Free Agency anyway so we might try to trade down.
 
rlandn said:
This guy is exactly what we need, strong in both pass pro and run blocking and best of all nasty!
Man we could use this "type", problem is Pitt picks in front of us and he fits the mold of a "Steeler" or "Raven"
If we stay put at 21 I hope he is the guy....
I would love it if we drafted this guy. We need someone to block the ravens nose tackle in December/Jan
 
The OL class this year is good and deep......I'd be happy with JPJ but there are going to be good talent in the 2nd and 3rd round as well....have to see what we do in free agency first
 
I don't know what the plans with Conner Williams is, but if Miami is willing to let him go, then drafting Jackson Powers-Johnson would be nothing less then a grand slam move.

There is no better way to describe him then he's a beast, and even if Williams (Or Hunt...or both 🙏) ends up still coming back to Miami for the right price, then best case scenario for tye Interior line could look like....

WILLIAMS...JOHNSON...HUNT

Get a solid (or better) Tackle in the 2nd (or in FA), and Tua might be falling asleep back there with the time he might be getting, while Achane start to wonder if keeping a 14+ yards per run could be possible and maintained for a starting RB.
 
I will never forget how badly we needed a center and everyone here was talking about Creed Humphrey’s being plug and play, would be drafted in the 2nd round and would be a slam dunk pick. Literally saw at least 5 people say that constantly.

All of those things came true exactly except we passed on him twice and ended up with whoever.
 
