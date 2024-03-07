Jackson Powers-Johnson

rlandn
This guy is exactly what we need, strong in both pass pro and run blocking and best of all nasty!
Man we could use this "type", problem is Pitt picks in front of us and he fits the mold of a "Steeler" or "Raven"
If we stay put at 21 I hope he is the guy....
