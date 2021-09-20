 Jacoby Brissett | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jacoby Brissett

Kev7

Anyone else encouraged by what we saw out of Brissett? Despite the final score it was encouraging to see him in there shaking off would be tacklers when the pocket collapsed.
We’re going to need more out of him, but I thought he played reasonably well outside of the INT. Bottom line is he’s one of the top back ups in the NFL. I think we’ll be just fine.
 
Dolphins81

He will play better after getting a full week of first team reps. However, we are going to lose, you can’t win with a Oline like ours
 
1972forever

Career backup with a losing record. He is good for 4-5 wins for an entire season and that’s about it. If Tua had played like Brissett did yesterday and put up no points for the entire game, the anti-Tua crowd would be calling for his head.

The Dolphins like every other team who has to play their backup QB will continue to struggle. Brissett is what he is and that’s why he is a backup and no one wanted to sign him to be their starter.
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

kcbrown said:
Unfortunately….he didn't look that good to me. He did not look overwhelmed, but I don't have much faith in him. Very JAG-like.
Serviceable backup at best. That interception was so bad and screamed Fitz. Had a couple nice plays but yeah backup at best.
 
fish_fan

I consider him a good backup. He's going to earn his contract with this oline.
 
Sirspud

Miami 13 said:
Serviceable backup at best. That interception was so bad and screamed Fitz. Had a couple nice plays but yeah backup at best.
That interception screamed Fitz, but with Fitz you got energetic play that rarely resulted in 0 points at the end of the day. I've never cared if backup QB's played mistake free, I care if they keep games competitive when called upon, and while the circumstances were immensely adverse, at the end of the day Brissett did not keep things competitive.
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

So we should be encouraged because he takes a beating better than the starter? I would have been encouraged had he lead a couple of scoring drives, not that it’s all on him. If Tua misses significant time, that’s the season.
 
