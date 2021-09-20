Jacoby Brissett

Career backup with a losing record. He is good for 4-5 wins for an entire season and that’s about it. If Tua had played like Brissett did yesterday and put up no points for the entire game, the anti-Tua crowd would be calling for his head.



The Dolphins like every other team who has to play their backup QB will continue to struggle. Brissett is what he is and that’s why he is a backup and no one wanted to sign him to be their starter.