Jacoby Brissett

Anyone else encouraged by what we saw out of Brissett? Despite the final score it was encouraging to see him in there shaking off would be tacklers when the pocket collapsed.
We’re going to need more out of him, but I thought he played reasonably well outside of the INT. Bottom line is he’s one of the top back ups in the NFL. I think we’ll be just fine.
