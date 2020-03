Brian Flores flew out to speak with Clowney last season in an attempt to persuade him to come to Miami. I dont think Clowney gets another chance, he blew it. He thought or tried to make people think, it was about winning. Now he has expressed interest in the New York Giants of all teams. So much for winning? It's all about the Benjamins!!! The Dolphins have around $50m in space and can easily make him a very substantial offer. But they Haven't, that should tell you something. Especially as he's widely viewed as a perfect fit.