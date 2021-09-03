 Jaelan Philips all snaps Bengals game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jaelan Philips all snaps Bengals game

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

There were snaps where he dropped in coverage, and other snaps where he pass rush. He did a great job at causing disruptions, and dropping back with great speed, and recovery. He has speed to get to the ball carrier, and is proactive in sensing the location of the ball. More offen than not while pass rushing he at times could have made adjustments such at choosing an alternate angle of attack. If there is also a plus there were times he was in fact double teamed.

Overall he hasnt made a huge noise compared to the guys that were drafted but when the season starts rest assured he will be healthy and ready to contribute. His speed, recovery, and ability to cover the field allows him to be a versatile defender. It allows him to cause disruption in the passing game, and this Sunday he is up against a rookie qb that isnt mobile. It is very possible that he will get his first sack, and perhaps have a breakout game. Thoughts, comments? Share your love.

 
circumstances

circumstances

i can't watch right now, but once he isn't thinking and instinct takes over, i look forward to him being extremely disruptive and productive (and even moreso as he gains experience).
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

Glad you let us know. Any idea how many sacks to expect from him this year realistically? 5 maybe?
 
The Beatles

The QB pressure was nice.
Other than that, he got pushed out of every play that he didn’t drop back.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

BennySwella said:
Glad you let us know. Any idea how many sacks to expect from him this year realistically? 5 maybe?
If he gets 5 sacks , 1 interception and over 80 tackles in 16 game season as a rookie that would be promising. In a 17 game season up the ante to 95 and 7 sacks 1 int. Not every rookie is jevon kearse even under the standards of the best pass rushers right now. I would say the same for other guys in the 1st round.
 
Mr Fan

Mr Fan

I'm still seeing much of the same as before, a player that is making the positional change to OLB and is still processing instead of instinctually acting.

Sets the edge well, I see rush capability, athletic and long, but wanders around in space while in pass coverage.

We will see.....
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

juniorseau55 said:
If he gets 5 sacks , 1 interception and over 80 tackles in 16 game season as a rookie that would be promising. In a 17 game season up the ante to 95 and 7 sacks 1 int. Not every rookie is jevon kearse even under the standards of the best pass rushers right now. I would say the same for other guys in the 1st round.
I agree... He is taking over for KVN, and those were similar to his stats. I would be happy with the numbers you mentioned specially during his rookie season.
 
John813

John813

I'm just going to say this, it can take some time for edge guys to build their craft

In 2005, Dallas took Ware over Merriman, which was a debated topic by fans and media.

First two years Merriman had 29 sacks and Ware only had 19.5. Third year Ware surpassed Merriman in sacks with a total of 14 vs 12.5.
Now, Merriman suffered knee injuries so who knows what if he could of been/PED bust in 2006, but Ware went on to have a soon to be HOF career and went on to post a 20 sack season and a 19.5 sack season in his 4th and 7th year in the league and had 117 sacks with Dallas in 9 years. Merriman was never the same after 2008.

Point is, Phillips may or may not be a surefire stud out of the gate. He may need some time to develop. Comparing him to other passrushers this draft early on may not have the same results short/long term.
No guarantee of anything, but rookies are rookies. Some look great then fizzle, others look meh then develop etc...
 
C l u t c H 385

C l u t c H 385

juniorseau55 said:
There were snaps where he dropped in coverage, and other snaps where he pass rush. He did a great job at causing disruptions, and dropping back with great speed, and recovery. He has speed to get to the ball carrier, and is proactive in sensing the location of the ball. More offen than not while pass rushing he at times could have made adjustments such at choosing an alternate angle of attack. If there is also a plus there were times he was in fact double teamed.

Overall he hasnt made a huge noise compared to the guys that were drafted but when the season starts rest assured he will be healthy and ready to contribute. His speed, recovery, and ability to cover the field allows him to be a versatile defender. It allows him to cause disruption in the passing game, and this Sunday he is up against a rookie qb that isnt mobile. It is very possible that he will get his first sack, and perhaps have a breakout game. Thoughts, comments? Share your love.

Not this Sunday....
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

BennySwella said:
I agree... He is taking over for KVN, and those were similar to his stats. I would be happy with the numbers you mentioned specially during his rookie season.
We have him lined up against the right side depending on our package deployment. One of the favorite things I saw in college is his ability to adjust and choose better angles of attack. His hand placement, technique, and ability to use his speed is what made him a top pick. If recent memory serves me right, the dolphins have a good track record drafting players other teams were cautious about drafting. We can include Jackson on the list too, he has been a bit under appreciated. As long as all mistakes were contained in training camp and pre season he shall do good service for us. We dont need him to be phenomenal, we need him healthy and ready to take snaps.
 
Maybe Memories

Maybe Memories

Alot of those run plays were away from him or down the middle. Seems like he was being pushed off but also holding his ground during those plays. When the QB dropped back he was getting good pressure. Almost had 2 sacks there, alot of good and some bad. Excited to see what he can do this season.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

John813 said:
I'm just going to say this, it can take some time for edge guys to build their craft

In 2005, Dallas took Ware over Merriman, which was a debated topic by fans and media.

First two years Merriman had 29 sacks and Ware only had 19.5. Third year Ware surpassed Merriman in sacks with a total of 14 vs 12.5.
Now, Merriman suffered knee injuries so who knows what if he could of been/PED bust in 2006, but Ware went on to have a soon to be HOF career and went on to post a 20 sack season and a 19.5 sack season in his 4th and 7th year in the league and had 117 sacks with Dallas in 9 years. Merriman was never the same after 2008.

Point is, Phillips may or may not be a surefire stud out of the gate. He may need some time to develop. Comparing him to other passrushers this draft early on may not have the same results short/long term.
No guarantee of anything, but rookies are rookies. Some look great then fizzle, others look meh then develop etc...
They were both great players. Him making the all rookie team would be an accomplishment. Rookie defensive of the year would be a monstrous one. His target progression will be a slow gradual one. He is very smart, and perhaps has a better toolbox than his draft comrades for high performance production.
 
