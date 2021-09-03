Jaelan Philips all snaps Bengals game

I'm just going to say this, it can take some time for edge guys to build their craft



In 2005, Dallas took Ware over Merriman, which was a debated topic by fans and media.



First two years Merriman had 29 sacks and Ware only had 19.5. Third year Ware surpassed Merriman in sacks with a total of 14 vs 12.5.

Now, Merriman suffered knee injuries so who knows what if he could of been/PED bust in 2006, but Ware went on to have a soon to be HOF career and went on to post a 20 sack season and a 19.5 sack season in his 4th and 7th year in the league and had 117 sacks with Dallas in 9 years. Merriman was never the same after 2008.



Point is, Phillips may or may not be a surefire stud out of the gate. He may need some time to develop. Comparing him to other passrushers this draft early on may not have the same results short/long term.

No guarantee of anything, but rookies are rookies. Some look great then fizzle, others look meh then develop etc...