Jaelan Philips all snaps Bengals game

There were snaps where he dropped in coverage, and other snaps where he pass rush. He did a great job at causing disruptions, and dropping back with great speed, and recovery. He has speed to get to the ball carrier, and is proactive in sensing the location of the ball. More offen than not while pass rushing he at times could have made adjustments such at choosing an alternate angle of attack. If there is also a plus there were times he was in fact double teamed.
Overall he hasnt made a huge noise compared to the guys that were drafted but when the season starts rest assured he will be healthy and ready to contribute. His speed, recovery, and ability to cover the field allows him to be a versatile defender. It allows him to cause disruption in the passing game, and this Sunday he is up against a rookie qb that isnt mobile. It is very possible that he will get his first sack, and perhaps have a breakout game. Thoughts, comments? Share your love.
