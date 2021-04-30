Jaelan Philips in depth talk (best defensive pick in a while for us)



Kollman made this video last month. I honestly was picturing teams picking him up before we could. What led to him being here is simply his health history. The Broncos would have taken him over Surtain had that not been the case. Inarguably

it is a reason to be concerned, but there is a high chance that many other prospects in the draft may have had concusions that weren't documented. With that said, we took a chance on a player that many teams knew he was great, but at the same

time we took a chance with Tunsil and it ended up paying off.



Is he the second coming of Jason Taylor? No he isn't the second coming of Jason Taylor. As tall as he is I feel he has the capacity to develop to be someone like Dwight Freeney if he can develop those moves, but in a way has a very similar playing style

to the Watt brothers. Why? He plays the run extremely good. I mentioned Dwight Freeney because Dwight had a very good technique when playing against tackles. He always exploited their weaknesses, and from the games that I seen I like the idea of how

Jaelan adapts to the strengths of the tackles. You cannot teach that, you cannot teach that type of mentality at all. I will point out that one of the reasons why Charles Harris didn't make it with us was because he lacked that mindset. Instead of adjusting, and playing the chess match he became frustrated, and disappointed.





10:21



Shows him sacking Trevor Lawrence. In this play after many attempts to get to Lawrence he ended up using his brain, and also that Dwight Freeney like mentality by beating you with a move.



My final thoughts on this pick overall is that the Dolphins made the right choice. We are playing in a division with competitive quarterbacks now. If having Josh Allen wasn't enough, now we have Mac Jones, and also Wilson. It should be natural to not only add weapons to our team, but also draft a defensive player to put pressure on these quarterbacks. We picked the best pass rusher in the draft with our second pick, and that was a smart choice.