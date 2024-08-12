 Jaelan Phillips coming off PUP today! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jaelan Phillips coming off PUP today!

The Goat said:
Completely bonkers. I can’t believe he recovered that quickly.
Yeah I'd heard the rumors but I thought they were too good to be true.
BennySwella said:
I hope he isnt coming back too early. Otherwise, this is incredible news.
I can understand the worry but they understand these injuries way better now and wouldn't risk him. This is great news. Phins up!
 
