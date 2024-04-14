Jaelan Phillips gives encouraging update Achilles injury recovery

MDFINFAN
While Phillips didn’t offer a specific timeline in his answer, it seemed to imply that the linebacker envisions being ready by Week 1 of the 2024 season. Bouncing back that quickly from an Achilles tear suffered in November would be a feat. It would also be an accomplishment if he’s able to be productive in his return.
https://dolphinswire.usatoday.com/2024/04/14/jaelan-phillips-injury-dolphins-2024-achilles-update/
