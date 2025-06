Jaelan Phillips Update & the Defensive Front

Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ Jaelan Phillips is exciting on the field, fascinating off of it It’ll be interesting to see how Phillips plays this season from a physical and financial point of view.

Good article on him by Perk:If all goes well this season Phillips will be one-third of a three-man pass rush that also includes fellow edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Chop Robinson.Ideally, the Dolphins’ pass-rushing trio becomes as devastating as the famed NASCAR pass rush of Justin Tuck, Osi Umenyiora, Mathias Kiwanuka and Jason Pierre-Paul employed by the Super Bowl champion New York Giants back in 2011.The thought of putting Phillips, Chubb and Robinson on the field together excites coach Mike McDaniel “Early returns, my face has recognized it — I feel myself smiling,” he quipped. “I can feel that, so I know it’s true.”I’m most fascinated by Phillips among that trio.Back to football, it’ll be interesting to see how Phillips plays this season from a physical and financial point of view.Phillips, who sustained the Achilles injury against the New York Jets in 2023, and the knee injury, a torn anterior cruciate ligament, last year against Tennessee, said he’s aware some might label him as “injury prone.”He ignores such sentiment.“It’s just like any other negative comments that you see on the internet so you just kind of have to ignore it,” he said. “I can’t feed into that. I know for example the knee, it’s friendly fire. Nothing I could do about it.“How am I injury prone if I get speared in the knee? Even the Achilles, like that’s the first major injury I had in the league.”Phillips said it’s “night and day” between the ACL and Achilles injuries.“The ACL is walking basically a week after surgery, and then it was back to like day-to-day life function after like a couple of weeks,” he said.It was a different story for the Achilles injury.“The Achilles is brutal because I couldn’t walk for like four months and even coming back off of it, it’s just there’s so much explosion that’s going on through the Achilles,” he said.By the way, one other thing I admire about Phillips is his attitude.Phillips was put back in the Tennessee game after sustaining the knee injury. Team medical personnel put a brace on it and Phillips played a bit more before leaving the game for good.Phillips isn’t looking back at that with regret.“What’s done was done,” he said. “I don’t think I injured it anymore. And even if I did injure it anymore, I wouldn’t have it any other way, because that’s who I am. I’m a warrior and frankly, it is what it