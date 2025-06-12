Jaelan Phillips Update & the Defensive Front

MANY

If anyone didn't catch the pressers yesterday, you might spend some time watching JP's.Quite frankly, I found JP's attitude to be a breathe of fresh air in an offseason filled with discussion about risk, uncertainty, etc.It's just so nice to see an element of the Dolphins that is straight-forward, no-bull and who exudes physicality and dominance.There were of coursequestions about JP's injuries and even his being labeled "injury-prone" in the aftermath of 2 straight season-enders.He made very clear in multiple answers that the most recent ACL was not onlyeasier to fix & rehab (i.e. walking almost immediately after surgery as opposed to 4 months in the case of his Achilles) but that he's been effectivelyfor the last couple months. He also made clear that the ACL last year was a friendly-fire incident that had nothing to do with his previous Achilles injury.If JP is truly back to normal and his recent ACL was really a freak incident (one we can essentially forget now that it's behind us), I fully expect:(A) Phillips to return in '25 as Miami's primary edge threat.and(B) Miami to very likely extend Phillips given a solid year.If that's the case, I am much more optimistic about Miami's DL. If we truly have both our Edge (JP & Chop) and both interior DL (Seiler & Grant), I think we can start feeling a lot better about going into '26 with the singular focus being on building out what remaining needs exist in the secondary.What this means for Bradley Chubb, I'm not sure. His contract would appear to lock him in through '25 and '26 unless another team were willing to trade for him. Perhaps a bounce-back year would make that more likely? It's something to root for. A good year not only helps Miami but increases Chubb's trade value.If indeed, Miami plans to keep a 3-man rotation of Chubb, Chop & JP through '26, it raises questions about how Weaver will make use of all the talent he'll have on his DL between what could be a strong rotation of DTs and a trio of edge rushers. Perhaps Miami has something up it's sleeve to make use of this abundance of talent?