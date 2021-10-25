Jaelan Phillips

You just said never make an impact, and listed 3 who did, of course two are not on the team any longer and were replaced with 2 that suck.he is not doing enough as a first rounder. Our first rounders never make instant impact or impact at all. Tunsil did at guard, charlies harris nope, fitzpatrick made impact, 2019 jackson started but sucked. Iggy sucked, tua was average rookie year. Waddle has made impact. Phillips not really.
If Igbo ever looks back he might be good.At this point the season is lost, get him in every down with Igbo and Kindley so we know what we have or not. They NEED reps!
The fit never made any sense, but a lot of us gave Flo the benefit of the doubt as a defensive guru. Now we’re all seeing we got fleeced, and the pick goes back to making no sense, which is why predictably we’re getting very little production despite him passing the eye test physically.We need a new scheme. We don't have the pieces for this one. Phillips is a 4-3 DE.
I agree, play and develop your youth at this point. If Flo is still clueless about this, next week Buffalo will resoundingly clue him in.At this point the season is lost, get him in every down with Igbo and Kindley so we know what we have or not. They NEED reps!