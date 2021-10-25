Jaelan Phillips

The Ghost said: We need a new scheme. We don't have the pieces for this one. Phillips is a 4-3 DE. Click to expand...

The fit never made any sense, but a lot of us gave Flo the benefit of the doubt as a defensive guru. Now we’re all seeing we got fleeced, and the pick goes back to making no sense, which is why predictably we’re getting very little production despite him passing the eye test physically.