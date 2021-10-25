 Jaelan Phillips | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jaelan Phillips

arge13

Did I miss something yesterday? I thought I saw him early and then not much throughout the rest of the game. Maybe cuz I was so focused on ranting and raving and kicking the ottoman all freaking afternoon!
 
bane

bane

he is not doing enough as a first rounder. Our first rounders never make instant impact or impact at all. Tunsil did at guard, charlies harris nope, fitzpatrick made impact, 2019 jackson started but sucked. Iggy sucked, tua was average rookie year. Waddle has made impact. Phillips not really.
 
Phantom

Phantom

bane said:
he is not doing enough as a first rounder. Our first rounders never make instant impact or impact at all. Tunsil did at guard, charlies harris nope, fitzpatrick made impact, 2019 jackson started but sucked. Iggy sucked, tua was average rookie year. Waddle has made impact. Phillips not really.
You just said never make an impact, and listed 3 who did, of course two are not on the team any longer and were replaced with 2 that suck.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The Ghost said:
We need a new scheme. We don't have the pieces for this one. Phillips is a 4-3 DE.
The fit never made any sense, but a lot of us gave Flo the benefit of the doubt as a defensive guru. Now we’re all seeing we got fleeced, and the pick goes back to making no sense, which is why predictably we’re getting very little production despite him passing the eye test physically.
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

Viggen said:
At this point the season is lost, get him in every down with Igbo and Kindley so we know what we have or not. They NEED reps!
I agree, play and develop your youth at this point. If Flo is still clueless about this, next week Buffalo will resoundingly clue him in.
 
J

jbyrd850

He’s underwhelmed for sure.

Part of me says he just needs more time, he has the talent. But then another part of me says he’s a Dolphins draft pick so chances are higher than usual he’s a bust because we are cursed.
 
