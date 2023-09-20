Jaelen Phillips good to go

McMikey Mike said: Can't Fangio find a way to play them both at the same time? I would love to see Miami make some QB sandwiches in Denver's backfield. Click to expand...

Got this from a knowledgeable friend named Fineas.''Use Phillips inside at 4i on a number of pass snaps, with AVG on "his" edge. As I posted elsewhere, according to SIS, Phillips was twice as productive as a 4i rusher as any other player in the league last year. His pressure rate from 4i was 30% and his sack rate was 5.5%. Next best pressure rate was 23.4% and then 18.2%. From that position, it is like an edge rush against an OG. The OT can't take him because Chubb/AVG are on the edge. The OG is an OG and not an OT because he can't handle a "wide" speed rush. Throw in a blitzer every once in a while and it will create real problems for the offense IMO.''