Jaelen Phillips good to go

This is the game Miami shows the world what a dominant team they are on both sides of the ball.

If your NFL team is not staffed with elite players and you play Miami, you might not want to find something else to do for those three hours instead of watching the decimation of your club.
 
Bretaw131313 said:
No I don't think he's literally afraid but it must still be motivating on some level.
If there’s anyone that needs to play consistently it’s Chubbs.

He finally had a consistent impactful game.

If this coaching staff can find a way to rush AVG and Phillips from the other side it would be our most potent pass rush.

Imo, it’s only the fact that AVG and Phillips rush for the same side that’s helping Chubbs out.
 
McMikey Mike said:
Can't Fangio find a way to play them both at the same time? I would love to see Miami make some QB sandwiches in Denver's backfield.
Got this from a knowledgeable friend named Fineas.

''Use Phillips inside at 4i on a number of pass snaps, with AVG on "his" edge. As I posted elsewhere, according to SIS, Phillips was twice as productive as a 4i rusher as any other player in the league last year. His pressure rate from 4i was 30% and his sack rate was 5.5%. Next best pressure rate was 23.4% and then 18.2%. From that position, it is like an edge rush against an OG. The OT can't take him because Chubb/AVG are on the edge. The OG is an OG and not an OT because he can't handle a "wide" speed rush. Throw in a blitzer every once in a while and it will create real problems for the offense IMO.''
 
ANUFan said:
The Denver OL is going to have their hands full with AVG and Phillips. Chubb is going to benefit from this. All he has to do is get in there and start playing up to the level that's expected of him. I think the higher level play of Phillips and AVG is going to be a motivating factor for Chubb. I'm actually expecting him to have a breakout season.

Everyone just needs to stay healthy...please God. Let our team stay fresh and well.
 
I'm thrilled with how Gink played but keep in mind it was against a OT3 or OT4
 
djphinfan said:
Our DLine should put a lot of pressure on Wilson, and I mean a lot. We may not even have to blitz him, which would allow our LBs and DBs to sit on pass routes while Wilson scrambles for his life. Sack, Interception, 3-n-outs, fumbles, QB sandwiches, poor passes...all of these things are in Denver's immediate future.

If this game isn't a one-sided stomp fest victory for the Dolphins, it's not the end of the world as long as we win.

Sure, let's save some go-go juice in the tank! I'm for that, too.
 
