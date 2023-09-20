Jaelen Phillips good to go

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
...saw AVG.. started feeling better!!!!!
No I don't think he's literally afraid but it must still be motivating on some level.
That is funny, but there's room for both to make big plays....saw AVG.. started feeling better!!!!!
No I don't think he's literally afraid but it must still be motivating on some level.
Got this from a knowledgeable friend named Fineas.Can't Fangio find a way to play them both at the same time? I would love to see Miami make some QB sandwiches in Denver's backfield.
If there’s anyone that needs to play consistently it’s Chubbs.
He finally had a consistent impactful game.
If this coaching staff can find a way to rush AVG and Phillips from the other side it would be our most potent pass rush.
Imo, it’s only the fact that AVG and Phillips rush for the same side that’s helping Chubbs out.
Got this from a knowledgeable friend named Fineas.
''Use Phillips inside at 4i on a number of pass snaps, with AVG on "his" edge. As I posted elsewhere, according to SIS, Phillips was twice as productive as a 4i rusher as any other player in the league last year. His pressure rate from 4i was 30% and his sack rate was 5.5%. Next best pressure rate was 23.4% and then 18.2%. From that position, it is like an edge rush against an OG. The OT can't take him because Chubb/AVG are on the edge. The OG is an OG and not an OT because he can't handle a "wide" speed rush. Throw in a blitzer every once in a while and it will create real problems for the offense IMO.''
I'm thrilled with how Gink played but keep in mind it was against a OT3 or OT4