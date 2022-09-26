Jaelen Phillips is ridiculously skinny

ChitownPhins28
Just saw the clip, played during the 2nd qtr showing Philips and Vsn Ginkel at the childrens hospital.
Seeing him out of pads and,,Holy Crap he has almost no meat on his bones.
Does he even have a frame capable of bulking up?
No matter how quick he is, a LT can knock him off target with a mild forearm shiver.
