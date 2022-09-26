 Jaelen Phillips is ridiculously skinny | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jaelen Phillips is ridiculously skinny

Just saw the clip, played during the 2nd qtr showing Philips and Vsn Ginkel at the childrens hospital.
Seeing him out of pads and,,Holy Crap he has almost no meat on his bones.
Does he even have a frame capable of bulking up?
No matter how quick he is, a LT can knock him off target with a mild forearm shiver.
 
Nah, he's built fine, he'll develop into a playmaker he already shows flashes. Let me add, that Bosa is an unstoppable force, stud of studs.
 
Jason Taylor was skinny, too, but Id argue that, 15 years later, that OTs are bigger and faster then they were.
Part of drafting is projecting to the next level...right?
 
Bosa looks bigger to me.
Part of this is acknowledging the posts on here with the handwringing over Philips' lack of effectiveness.
 
Lol..OP..Just stop! You have no idea what you're talking about.
 
