Jaelen Phillips usage

I went to the game yesterday and I rarely saw him in the game. The few times I did see him, he was getting doubles or the te/rb helped block.
Is it because he is a liability in the run game?
I am a fan of Flores but he is trying to get too cute on both sides of the ball. Not playing Phillips, not playing Needham, giving Grant so many snaps and on the boundary.
