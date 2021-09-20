 Jaelen Phillips usage | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jaelen Phillips usage

I went to the game yesterday and I rarely saw him in the game. The few times I did see him, he was getting doubles or the te/rb helped block.

Is it because he is a liability in the run game?

I am a fan of Flores but he is trying to get too cute on both sides of the ball. Not playing Phillips, not playing Needham, giving Grant so many snaps and on the boundary.
 
I like coach flo but certain things he does regarding players and staff might be his downfall. I’m beginning to think his focus is only on defense but I’m hoping that’s not the case. He has built a very good defense

Unless game two was an anomaly I see trouble on the horizon for him.
 
22 snaps against the Pats and probably much less yesterday...who knows but Phillips needs to spend the whole off season in a gym working on his strength
 
Well it goes like this, from what I saw of his use the last pre-season game it was clear he was going to be used like Van Noy. The problem is he isn't ready to read the offense like Van Noy, that dude is super disciplined and understands his assignments clearly. Phillips isn't ready for that, he is raw in terms of the understanding the read aspect of the game.
 
NY8123 said:
Well it goes like this, from what I saw of his use the last pre-season game it was clear he was going to be used like Van Noy. The problem is he isn't ready to read the offense like Van Noy, that dude is super disciplined and understands his assignments clearly. Phillips isn't ready for that, he is raw in terms of the understanding the read aspect of the game.
Click to expand...
I thought he was drafted for his rushing the passer ability.
miamiron said:
22 snaps against the Pats and probably much less yesterday...who knows but Phillips needs to spend the whole off season in a gym working on his strength
Click to expand...
Against the Pats in week 1 he showed flashes and was giving some pressure.

Week 2, he was being thrown like a rag doll.
 
He was used the same amount in both games. Right under 30% of snaps. He plays ST as well.

He has just under 40 snaps on defense. I don't know the actual numbers but if I had to guess, he was being double teamed 80% of the time. But that's just a guess
 
I’d run some games and stunts to get him free too. It broadens the repertoire of how he’d come after the line and makes it hard to have to block the guy. Unfortunately, I did not see any of that. It was just very vanilla.
 
I think you have to be patient here. I can see the talent of the player, but it also looks like he is thinking more than just playing, this happens when trying to transition a DE into an off the ball Hybrid Rush OLB, some can make the transition some cannot. it will take time to see which category Phillips falls in.
 
